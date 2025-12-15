Here's Why The Cast Of Landman Looks Familiar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Westerns have always had a place on our television screens, but it came to full fruition once "Yellowstone" amassed massive popularity with its 2018 release. Thanks to Taylor Sheridan, a plethora of Western TV dramas have since had their resurgence through spinoffs like "1883" and "1923." His most expansive universe to date, "Landman," was released in 2024, which is a neo-Western tale depicting Texas billionaires uncovering the lucrative oil industry. Conflicts of money, power, and overall political status are all strong topics that are portrayed on the show, which pulls from some real-life events of the Permian Basin oil boom in 2019. The topic was covered in the Texas Monthly podcast "Boomtown," hosted by "Landman" co-creator Christian Wallace. However, the series' plotlines really came to life thanks to its impressive cast, including the likes of Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Ali Larter, among others.

This wouldn't be the first time Sheridan pulled a star-studded lineup, as the cast of "Yellowstone" was also littered with familiar actors like Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley. "Landman" also cultivated a string of actors who've all enjoyed impressive stints both in television and film. Although it might not come easy for those watching the series for the first time, that air of familiarity shouldn't be written off. From our laid-back protagonist Tommy Norris to the comedic relief Dale Bradley, along with the modern-day dream girl Angela Norris and the fiercely independent Ariana Medina, here's why the cast of "Landman" looks so familiar!