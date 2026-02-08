Amanda Seyfried And Her Husband Have A Sizable Age Gap

As previously mentioned, one of Amanda Seyfried's early successes was the 2008 musical-comedy "Mamma Mia!," which centered around arguably the biggest Greek wedding put to film since, well, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding." That's why it may surprise you learn that, when Seyfried exchanged vows with husband Thomas Sadoski, it was about as low-key as it could have possibly been. As she told Porter in July 2018, Seyfried and Sadoski were the only two people in attendance at their wedding, and they casually stopped off for brunch afterwards, eschewing both a traditional ceremony and any kind of reception.

Funny enough, the actor explained to the magazine that taking part in so many fictional weddings via movies like "Mamma Mia!" and "The Art of Racing in the Rain" is precisely the reason she has such a blasé attitude towards the generally expected formalities. "I get married all the time. I was in a wedding dress last week!" Seyfried said, adding, "I also go to premieres where people take my picture. I just don't care about all that stuff." Still, she wanted to give her and Sadoski's children something resembling a traditional family. Hence, their decision to get married at all. "I really wanted to have rings on in the hospital, you know? And what if something goes wrong, and he's not legally my husband? ... But I never picked any f***ing flowers!" she shared.

But while it's true that Seyfried and Sadoski is far from the norm in many ways, don't think for one second that their marriage isn't built on mutual love, respect, and consideration. "[He] sacrifices a lot for me," Seyfried, a very in-demand star, said of her husband during an interview with Vogue in January 2026.