Amanda Seyfried And Her Husband Have A Sizable Age Gap
Academy Award-nominated actor Amanda Seyfried has had a stunning transformation since first coming onto the scene in the late 1990s. She got her start on the soap opera "As the World Turns" before rising to prominence throughout the 2000s and 2010s thanks to roles in films like "Mean Girls," "Mamma Mia!," and "Dear John." And, since 2017, Seyfried has also been married to fellow actor Thomas Sadoski, whom she started acting alongside in an off-Broadway play two years prior. However, what you might not know is that Seyfried's husband is actually a bit older than you'd probably expect. And while there are plenty of celebrity couples with much, much larger age gaps than Seyfried and Sadoski, their own age difference is still just large enough to be noteworthy.
Seyfried was born in December 1985, while Sadoski was born in July 1976, meaning that there's about nine and a half years between them. If you want to get into the weeds a bit, this also means that when the two tied the knot in March 2017, Seyfried had just turned 31 three months prior, while Sadoski was four months away from turning 41. As of January 2026, Seyfried and Sadoski are 40 and 49 years old, respectively. Of course, we seriously doubt this decade-long age gap bothers either of them too much. That especially applies to Seyfried, if her aggressively casual, anti-traditionalist approach to getting married in the first place is anything to go on.
Amanda Seyfried's wedding was the antithesis of 'Mamma Mia!'
As previously mentioned, one of Amanda Seyfried's early successes was the 2008 musical-comedy "Mamma Mia!," which centered around arguably the biggest Greek wedding put to film since, well, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding." That's why it may surprise you learn that, when Seyfried exchanged vows with husband Thomas Sadoski, it was about as low-key as it could have possibly been. As she told Porter in July 2018, Seyfried and Sadoski were the only two people in attendance at their wedding, and they casually stopped off for brunch afterwards, eschewing both a traditional ceremony and any kind of reception.
Funny enough, the actor explained to the magazine that taking part in so many fictional weddings via movies like "Mamma Mia!" and "The Art of Racing in the Rain" is precisely the reason she has such a blasé attitude towards the generally expected formalities. "I get married all the time. I was in a wedding dress last week!" Seyfried said, adding, "I also go to premieres where people take my picture. I just don't care about all that stuff." Still, she wanted to give her and Sadoski's children something resembling a traditional family. Hence, their decision to get married at all. "I really wanted to have rings on in the hospital, you know? And what if something goes wrong, and he's not legally my husband? ... But I never picked any f***ing flowers!" she shared.
But while it's true that Seyfried and Sadoski is far from the norm in many ways, don't think for one second that their marriage isn't built on mutual love, respect, and consideration. "[He] sacrifices a lot for me," Seyfried, a very in-demand star, said of her husband during an interview with Vogue in January 2026.