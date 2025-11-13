You may hear more about the attractive female spouses of celebrities, but there is no question that there are also plenty of hunky dudes who parade on the arms of Hollywood's elite. Some of these men are younger — take Heidi Klum's husband Tom Kaulitz, with whom there is a sizable age gap — but many stunning celebrity husbands are the same age or older than their spouse. Here we have gathered a handful whose ages are sure to shock you.

Making this list was not exactly hard, given how many hot husbands take up space in Tinseltown, but since the focus was on men who are older than they look, we had to leave off all of the husbands who, while beautiful, look their age. We also did not include celebrity husbands who do look younger than their years if their ages have been widely discussed. For example, Julianna Margulies' lawyer husband Keith Lieberthal is drop dead gorgeous, and he certainly does not look like a man who was born in the 1970s. However, the couple's significant age difference has been so widely publicized that most fans know Lieberthal's youthful appearance makes the age disparity appear even more drastic than it is.

The men on our list all look and/or seem younger than they actually are, and their actual ages may send you running to the dermatologist for some injectables. Here are some stunning celebrity husbands who are older than you thought.