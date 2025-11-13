Stunning Celebrity Husbands Who Are Older Than You Thought
You may hear more about the attractive female spouses of celebrities, but there is no question that there are also plenty of hunky dudes who parade on the arms of Hollywood's elite. Some of these men are younger — take Heidi Klum's husband Tom Kaulitz, with whom there is a sizable age gap — but many stunning celebrity husbands are the same age or older than their spouse. Here we have gathered a handful whose ages are sure to shock you.
Making this list was not exactly hard, given how many hot husbands take up space in Tinseltown, but since the focus was on men who are older than they look, we had to leave off all of the husbands who, while beautiful, look their age. We also did not include celebrity husbands who do look younger than their years if their ages have been widely discussed. For example, Julianna Margulies' lawyer husband Keith Lieberthal is drop dead gorgeous, and he certainly does not look like a man who was born in the 1970s. However, the couple's significant age difference has been so widely publicized that most fans know Lieberthal's youthful appearance makes the age disparity appear even more drastic than it is.
The men on our list all look and/or seem younger than they actually are, and their actual ages may send you running to the dermatologist for some injectables. Here are some stunning celebrity husbands who are older than you thought.
Mariska Hargitay's husband Peter Hermann looks young for his age
Mariska Hargitay has been a consistent presence on television screens for decades now, thanks to her iconic role as Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Even though we know Hargitay has played Benson since 1999, the actor in no way looks like she has aged 25 years since the show's debut. In fact, it is really hard to wrap our heads around Hargitay turning 61 in 2025, as the stunning star looks significantly younger than her 1964 birthdate indicates.
Hargitay's spouse, actor Peter Hermann, also happens to be quite attractive and also looks well below his chronological age. Hermann may best be known for playing Charles Brooks on the television series "Younger," but he has plenty of other credits under his belt. This includes 35 episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," where he has portrayed Defense Attorney Trevor Langan on a recurring basis since 2002. It is on the "SVU" set that Hermann and Hargitay first met, and they married two years later (in 2004). The couple share three children, which also means they should have far more wrinkles than they do.
While Hermann is aging naturally, a little bit of crow's feet and some white hairs are the only real indicators he was born in 1967. When he is clean shaven, the star could easily pass for a decade younger thanks to his bright skin, full head of hair, and sparkly white teeth.
Jennifer Lawrence's husband Cooke Maroney doesn't look like he's in his 40s
Jennifer Lawrence keeps her personal life rather close to the vest, and she does not even have a public-facing Instagram account. Nonetheless, Lawrence's astronomical level of fame means the paparazzi are always on her trail, which has provided for plenty of pictures of the star out-and-about with her husband, gallerist Cooke Maroney. With a bonafide baby face and a casual way of dressing, Maroney presents like a man in his early-to-mid 30s. In reality, the art gallery director was born in 1985.
Lawrence and Maroney started dating in June 2018, after meeting through a mutual friend. They became engaged the following February and married in October 2019. The couple share two children, but not a lot is known about their home life. Like Lawrence, Maroney has no social media profiles, so any small sliver of information about the relationship and the couple's family has come from Lawrence's magazine interviews or talk show appearances. We do know that they first crossed paths when a mutual friend suggested she contact him regarding a piece of art. "I was, like, 'What kind of name is this? What do I call him?'" Lawrence recalled in The New Yorker. "I had no idea he was hot or single, and I was, like, 'Whoa.'" Clearly, whatever he's doing is working.
Maroney is typically photographed in T-shirts, hoodies, khakis, sneakers, and other streetwear. Though he is five years older than his wife, it's easy to forget about the age difference. Even a bit of salt-and-pepper in his hair and beard cannot totally counteract Maroney's youthful vibe.
Matt Bomer's husband Simon Halls is significantly older
We can go on and on about how hot Matt Bomer is, but this is about his husband so we will try to refrain from too much gushing. Still, it is worth noting that the actor is one of the most attractive men in Hollywood who looks much younger than someone who turned 48 in 2025. But let's put Bomer's Disney-prince jaw and sparkling blue eyes aside for a minute and talk about his handsome husband, publicist Simon Halls. Though Halls is over a decade older than Bomer, he still does not appear anywhere close to his actual age.
Bomer and Halls met when the former hired the latter to be his publicist. Since sparks flew immediately, Bomer quickly changed publicists so the two could start dating. Though the couple tied the knot in 2011, this was not public knowledge until years later. Bomer came out as gay in 2012, and shared he was married in a 2014 interview with Details magazine. In the years since, Bomer and Halls have become one of the most visible gay power couples in Hollywood and are fathers to three sons.
Halls was born in January 1964, making him 61 years old in 2025. His silvery-white hair may offer a hint of his age, but Halls certainly does not look 13 years older than his spouse. Never underestimate the power of having a thick head of hair, good style, and hydrated-looking skin.
Amanda Seyfried's husband Thomas Sadoski is a hunky 49
Amanda Seyfried has been a big-name celebrity for many years, thanks to roles in films such as "Mean Girls," "Mamma Mia!," and "Dear John." Her star has only risen in recent years, as she has garnered critical praise and awards recognition for fare such as "The Dropout" and "Mank." For as famous as she is, Seyfried keeps a lot of her personal life under wraps and is rarely featured in the tabloids. She lives on a farm in Upstate New York, far away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. This is, perhaps, why the star looks so much younger than her years.
Seyfried was born in December 1985, but she could easily pass for a woman in her early 30s. Her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski, is in a similar boat. Sadoski is nine years older than his wife, and evidently, that age gap is just right. As Seyfried once dished to Net-A-Porter, "I told my husband, 'If you were any younger, I wouldn't have married you.'" Sadoski was born in 1976 — making him just shy of 50 in 2025 — but he could also pass for a decade younger. The fresh farm air seems to be treating him well.
Though Sadoski is not as famous as his wife, he has been working steadily in Hollywood for decades. His credits include the television shows "The Newsroom" and "Life in Pieces," and films such as "John Wick" and "Wild."
Allison Williams' husband Alexander Dreymon is as stunning as she is
There is no denying that Allison Williams is a knockout. However, we are here to give some props to her husband, Alexander Dreymon, who is also gorgeous but far less famous. Like Williams, Dreymon is in the business of show. He is primarily an actor, best known for "The Last Kingdom" television series, but has also dabbled in producing and directing. Though he celebrated his 42nd birthday in 2025, Dreymon looks more like a man in his late 20s, early 30s. He is also stunning, with an amazing head of hair and near-perfect skin, making him appear far younger than his actual age.
In "The Last Kingdom," Dreymon's Uhtred didn't seem to age much, either... which did raise some fans' eyebrows, given that the series spans several decades. "We don't talk about age in 'The Last Kingdom,'" Dreymon said with a laugh in a 2022 chat with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.
In June 2025, People magazine reported Williams and Dreymon had married, but the couple had kept their nuptials quiet for a while. They did the same when they had their son, Arlo, who was born in November 2021 but whose birth only became public knowledge the following April. One thing this couple can't keep secret, however, is how red-hot they both are.
Nikki Reed's husband Ian Somerhalder might be a real-life vampire
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are both successful actors, and they are both absolutely stunning humans. But while Reed looks roughly her age, Somerhalder appears significantly younger than his years. Given that the actor shot to fame playing a vampire on "The Vampire Diaries," it is almost comical that Somerhalder seems to have found the ticket to immortality. He gets older, sure, but his face doesn't.
Reed first arrived on the scene in the film "Thirteen" when she was just 14 years old, and she's more or less grown up in the limelight. That said, she hasn't aged much in the limelight. Her husband is also holding up amazingly, but he is significantly older than Reed. Then again, Somerhalder has always looked youthful. When "The Vampire Diaries" made its debut in 2009, no one on the cast played their age. For instance, when the show began, a 20-year-old Nina Dobrev played 17, and Paul Wesley was 27 depicting a vampire who was supposed to have been turned at 18. Somerhalder was 30, but he played a 25-year-old vampire with ease thanks to his youthful features. Not a whole lot has changed: Somerhalder, who was born in 1978, still has glowy skin, and his long, dark locks are still flowing.
Reed and Somerhalder were first linked in July 2014, and the pair were married less than a year later, in April 2015. The couple has two children and live on a farm far away from Hollywood.
Lana Del Rey's husband Jeremy Dufrene is a decade her senior
Just by looking at photos of singer Lana Del Rey alongside her husband Jeremy Dufrene, one might assume the couple were around the same age. But you know what they say when you assume, don't you? In reality, Dufrene is more than a decade older than Del Rey. While he may look like he only has a couple of years on his wife, the alligator tour guide definitely does not look like someone who was born in 1975.
It is unclear when exactly Del Rey — who was born in June 1985 — started dating Dufrene, but they first met in 2019 when the singer went on one of Dufrene's boat tours. The pair are believed to have started dating years later, and they married in September 2024, at the bayou where Dufrene works, located in Des Allemandes, Louisiana.
"When we met, I realized pretty immediately that I loved him, but that it might get difficult because of what I was bringing to the table," Del Rey told W magazine in 2025. "Jeremy said, 'I work with alligators—I have tough skin.' And he is a man of his word. All the things that made me upset—and there were so many!—he would just listen and say, 'You be you—and I'll just love you more.'" Evidently, that tough skin hasn't had a hard time in the sun, either; working outside day in and day out can age a person, but Dufrene doesn't necessarily look like someone who celebrated his 50th birthday in 2025.
Camilla Luddington's husband Matthew Alan looks her age – but he's not
Camilla Luddington has been a cast member on "Grey's Anatomy" for more than a decade, where she has been playing fan favorite Dr. Jo Wilson since 2012. Like so many of her "Grey's" co-stars, Luddington is aging fantastically and barely looks older than when she made her debut on the iconic series. She rang in her 41st birthday in 2025, but it would be easy to buy Luddington as a woman in her mid-30s if need be.
It would also be believable if Luddington's husband, Matthew Alan, were cast as a 30-something. This is despite the fact that Alan is, in actuality, turned 47 in 2025. As Vanity Fair pointed out, he looked about as old in 2015 as he did when he made a now-infamous Folgers commercial in 2009. Frankly, that assessment still stands.
Luddington and Alan met while both were struggling actors in Los Angeles, waiting tables at the same restaurant while trying to break into the business. They began dating in 2008 and welcomed two children into the world before marrying in August 2019. Though he is not as big of a name as his wife, the hunky Alan has more than 60 screen credits to date. These include many TV guest spots as well as recurring roles on "13 Reasons Why," "Snowfall," and "Presumed Innocent." He also has a fan following thanks to that aforementioned Folgers coffee ad that aired for years.
Pink's husband Carey Hart says he's no longer in his 'prime'
The fact that superstar singer Pink turned 46 in 2025 is mind-blowing in itself. It feels like just yesterday that she was getting revenge on a cheating ex-boyfriend in the "There You Go" video, back when she was more R&B than pop. That she still looks more or less the same, with a smattering of laugh lines and a few crow lines, join with her youthful energy to make Pink seem much younger than she actually is. Her handsome husband Carey Hart has also held up very, very well.
Pink and Hart first met in August 2021, while attending the Summer X Games. They broke up in 2003, got back together in 2004, and Pink proposed in 2025. They married the year after that, separated in 2008, then reunited in 2009 and called off their divorce. And then, somehow, the couple found stability. They have been together another 15 years now and have two beautiful children. It's like a fairytale with a pretty terrible first and second act.
All that said, the former motocross pro makes 50 look great— yes, he really hit that milestone birthday in 2025. Even though he may still look youthful, Hart has spoken of the difficulties of aging. "I'm thankful to be healthy and happy, but having spent 44 years of my life as an athlete (yes an old one now) I get one more year farther away from my prime," he posted on Instagram in 2023.
Anna Paquin's husband Stephen Moyer is aging very well
We know what you're thinking — another vampire aging well! In case you are one of the few who did not watch HBO's enthralling "True Blood," Stephen Moyer played a vampire who was over 170 years old but looked like he was 30, the age he was when he was turned. The handsome actor was 39 when he started portraying Bill Compton in 2008, so he was already passing as younger than his age.
Moyer, who was born in 1969, is married to Oscar winner Anna Paquin, who was born in 1982. Now, unlike some couples who look super far apart in age, we'd go so far as to argue that we often forget about the 13-year age gap. Maybe it is because they played lovers on screen, or perhaps it's because we assume he was indeed 30 years old when he started playing his "True Blood" character. Whatever the case, he looks good.
That is not to say that Moyer doesn't look older than when he first rose to fame, but the man is definitely aging well. He still has most of his hair, although he obviously dyes it sometimes, and his wrinkles have given him the sophisticated look of your finest daddy. "I really do age," he quipped to ABC News in 2024. "I'm not a vampire in real life."