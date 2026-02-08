Side-By-Side Pics Of Jenna Ortega's Face Transformation Are Jarring

Jenna Ortega has proven that she can play characters that are worlds apart, whether they're charming, unsettling, or anything in between. In fact, it only speaks to Ortega's stunning transformation over the years and equally impressive acting chops that you can catch her playing the macabre and monotone Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton's Netflix series one minute, and then watch as she shrieks her way through slasher films like "Scream VI" and "X" the next. But acting is not the only department where Ortega has shown her range.

Side by side photos reveal that she's also prone to undergoing some pretty dramatic physical transformations. Shots from the 2026 Sundance Film Festival have the internet doing a collective double-take, especially when you put them next to her look from just a few years prior, when the actor was only getting started in Hollywood.

Amy Sussman & Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Those bleached eyebrows are the most obvious change, of course. Or rather, it's their conspicuous absence that has fully altered her look. But the softer contours of Ortega's face, back in 2020, have also given way to more defined cheekbones, leading to speculation that she might have gone the buccal fat removal route. The upper cheeks are also noticeably more defined, though whether that's the natural byproduct of removing fat from below or from injecting a little cheekbone filler for good measure is anyone's guess.