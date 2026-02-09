Side-By-Side Pics Of Paris Hilton's Face Transformation Are Head-Turning
Paris Hilton is an icon. Gen Z may not know a lot about her, but she is often regarded as the original influencer. As a mom of two in her 40s as of writing, Hilton looks like she's barely aged a day since the '90s. If you take one look at side-by-side photos of Hilton, you'd be hard-pressed to find any drastic changes that stand out on her face.
In the photo taken in 1990, Hilton sports the smooth face that comes with youth. But then what's interesting is that in the photo on the right, taken in 2026, it just looks like the '90s Paris Hilton went home, spruced up her look, and went out again to a gala event. The pictures could have been taken on the same night and you wouldn't know the difference.
Since Hilton is a multimillionaire, you could easily assume that she's done every aesthetic procedure available in order to look the way she does. But she wants the world to know that the situation is the exact opposite of what people think. During a 2024 interview on the "Zach Sang Show" podcast, Hilton made the shocking revelation that what she's done to her face is ... nothing. After calling herself "Benjamin Button," she stated: "I feel really proud that I'm all natural. I've stayed out of the sun. I've never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing."
Wait, so Paris Hilton didn't get any plastic surgery?
That's a pretty bold statement — to say the least — and also the reason why social media users immediately started to roast Paris Hilton online. Per Daily Mail, they pointed out that her eyebrows are still when she speaks, and that her lips seem to have grown over time. Other users speculated that she might have been sarcastic and was treating that particular section of the interview as a joke, but we'll probably never know.
If she is telling the truth, though, maybe we should start heeding to the advice that her mother Kathy Hilton gave to her. Still on the "Zach Sang Show" podcast, Paris said, "My mom told me when I was 8 years old, 'Paris, stay out of the sun.' And then she taught me this amazing 10-step skincare routine. So I've literally been doing that since I'm 8." Paris has owned beauty brands and skincare brands over the course of her varied career, so that's got to count for something too.
Additionally, as a wealthy person, the "Stars Are Blind" singer has access to some things that most people don't. Paris wrapped up the topic on the same podcast interview by revealing what her private spa at home includes: " ... hydrofacial machines, hyperbaric chamber, cryotherapy." Seems to be working for her.