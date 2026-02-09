Side-By-Side Pics Of Paris Hilton's Face Transformation Are Head-Turning

Paris Hilton is an icon. Gen Z may not know a lot about her, but she is often regarded as the original influencer. As a mom of two in her 40s as of writing, Hilton looks like she's barely aged a day since the '90s. If you take one look at side-by-side photos of Hilton, you'd be hard-pressed to find any drastic changes that stand out on her face.

In the photo taken in 1990, Hilton sports the smooth face that comes with youth. But then what's interesting is that in the photo on the right, taken in 2026, it just looks like the '90s Paris Hilton went home, spruced up her look, and went out again to a gala event. The pictures could have been taken on the same night and you wouldn't know the difference.

Steve.granitz & Steve Granitz/Getty

Since Hilton is a multimillionaire, you could easily assume that she's done every aesthetic procedure available in order to look the way she does. But she wants the world to know that the situation is the exact opposite of what people think. During a 2024 interview on the "Zach Sang Show" podcast, Hilton made the shocking revelation that what she's done to her face is ... nothing. After calling herself "Benjamin Button," she stated: "I feel really proud that I'm all natural. I've stayed out of the sun. I've never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing."