Kelly Osbourne's 'Ozempic Hands' In Jarring Pics Have Everyone Concerned
Kelly Osbourne has undergone quite the transformation in recent years, notably by losing 85 pounds. Kelly had gastric sleeve surgery in 2018, and she's talked about how her personal struggles with her size over the years. But her fans are expressing concern over her latest appearance. Kelly was at the Grammys, and she and her family were moved to tears by the "In Memoriam" tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July. That wasn't the only acknowledgment of Ozzy's passing; he was also honored at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala the day before the Grammys. Kelly shared some photos from that event on Instagram, shouting out the performers and how much the tribute meant to her. Her words were touching, but it was the look of her hands that some people worried about since they didn't look entirely proportional with the rest of her body, making it seem as though she may have lost too much weight.
One person commented, "she looks so skinny that her hands look bigger than her waist." Others noted that it didn't seem right to be able to encircle your waist with your hands, and so they were concerned over Kelly's health.
Losing weight can cause changes to the appearance of your hands, making it easier to see the underlying bones and tendons, whether that weight loss is from Ozempic or not. But there's a point where there's no more fat to be lost, and the bone structure itself doesn't change size.
Kelly Osborne has struggled since the death of her father Ozzy Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne has spoken out about the recent comments that she's heard about her increasingly slim appearance. Piers Morgan shared a video of Kelly's when Sharon Osbourne was on his show in December 2025. In it, Kelly said that she was currently mourning the death of her father, and Sharon agreed that Kelly wasn't able to eat at the time with the emotional upheaval that was going on.
Kelly also spoke about her mental health while on the Grammys red carpet. When asked how she was doing, Kelly said: "I'm not doing so great. It's the hardest thing I've ever been through in my life, but I'm getting through."
There has been speculation that Kelly was on Ozempic, even before her father passed away. But in an interview with Extra in April 2024, she denied using the popular drug. After her first major weight loss transformation, Kelly got pregnant, and she revealed that she'd been at risk of getting diabetes if she didn't lose the baby weight. So she cut carbs and sugar to take the weight off. With how open Kelly has been with her intentional weight loss journey, we'd imagine she would have told people that she was on Ozempic. And we do know that grief can cause a lack of appetite that can lead to dramatic weight loss, and that certainly could have contributed to Kelly's changed appearance.