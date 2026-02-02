Kelly Osbourne's 'Ozempic Hands' In Jarring Pics Have Everyone Concerned

Kelly Osbourne has undergone quite the transformation in recent years, notably by losing 85 pounds. Kelly had gastric sleeve surgery in 2018, and she's talked about how her personal struggles with her size over the years. But her fans are expressing concern over her latest appearance. Kelly was at the Grammys, and she and her family were moved to tears by the "In Memoriam" tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July. That wasn't the only acknowledgment of Ozzy's passing; he was also honored at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala the day before the Grammys. Kelly shared some photos from that event on Instagram, shouting out the performers and how much the tribute meant to her. Her words were touching, but it was the look of her hands that some people worried about since they didn't look entirely proportional with the rest of her body, making it seem as though she may have lost too much weight.

One person commented, "she looks so skinny that her hands look bigger than her waist." Others noted that it didn't seem right to be able to encircle your waist with your hands, and so they were concerned over Kelly's health.

Losing weight can cause changes to the appearance of your hands, making it easier to see the underlying bones and tendons, whether that weight loss is from Ozempic or not. But there's a point where there's no more fat to be lost, and the bone structure itself doesn't change size.