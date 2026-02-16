Signs Oprah Winfrey Is No Longer Friends With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

There are very few people who can say they are friends with Oprah Winfrey. Entering the social circle of the world-famous media mogul isn't an easy feat, which is why people like Meghan Markle had to ascend to royal status before it happened. The connection that Oprah and Markle struck up was fundamental for the women to sit down and do a historic interview in which Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, revealed some jarring stories about the British royal family. It's been a few years since the interview, though, and it looks like this friendship has grown cold.

The biggest hint that Oprah doesn't want anything to do with Meghan Markle or Prince Harry anymore came from the former TV host herself while on the podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa." On it, Oprah referred to the former royals as "Sussexes" in a mock tone. And then, to reiterate that it was her intention, she repeated it with the same tone that emphasized the "-exes" part.

Oprah's dig at the couple may be related to the fact that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to use their titles — Duke and Duchess of Sussex — even though they decided to step away from their royal duties in 2020 and move to Montecito, California. We have to acknowledge that this type of dig isn't normally offered to people that you consider friends. Does this mean their friendship didn't end on the best terms?