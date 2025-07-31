The Subtle Sign One Of Harry & Meghan's Closest Allies Is Turning On Them

It's no secret that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have burned some bridges since deciding to step away from their royal duties and move across the pond to live in a mansion in Montecito, California. Throughout their high-profile romance, the couple has discovered that friends are hard to come by, and they now may be slowly losing one of their closest allies. In July 2025, their pal and Montecito neighbor, Oprah Winfrey, took what appeared to be a playful swipe at the pair during an appearance on the "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast.

Host Kelly Ripa chatted with Oprah about the idea of getting baby chicks as a present, and the famed media mogul joked that it wouldn't be the kind of gift she'd really appreciate. So, Oprah joked that she'd "run them straight over to the Sussexes," with an attempt at a pronunciation that included several extra syllables. The light linguistic jab at the confusing pluralization of their last name came after Meghan famously insisted on no longer going by the surname Markle, but instead Sussex. So it begs the question: could there be some underlying tensions there between the Sussexes and Oprah?

As it turns out, Oprah previously helped Harry and Meghan out when they had a duck problem of their own. Oprah recalled that Harry begged her to take some baby ducks that had been born in their yard because Oprah had a pond on her property. The whole thing turned into a comedy bit eventually when the royal couple and Oprah had to run around chasing after the mama duck while balancing a box of baby chicks. "It was the funniest thing I've ever seen," Oprah laughed.