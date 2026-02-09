Bad Bunny's Jersey Sparks An Embarrassing MAGA Tantrum At Super Bowl 2026
Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny was Spotify's Global Top Artist in 2025, and he was chosen to perform at Super Bowl LX. Despite his international popularity, Donald Trump said he hadn't heard of Bad Bunny when the singer was announced as the Super Bowl headliner. And MAGA world at large seemed to lose their minds over the choice of Bad Bunny, seemingly because he performs in Spanish and he's been critical of Trump. The outrage continued on Super Bowl Sunday, with people taking to social media in anger over the fact that Bad Bunny was wearing a jersey that read "Ocasio" on it.
And all that has done is show an inadvertent, or perhaps willful, ignorance over the fact that Bad Bunny is a stage name; his real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. It seems that the irritation comes from those who thought that Bad Bunny was wearing the jersey as a link to Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. One person wrote on X, "Did Bad bunny come out with an Ocasio jersey? WHAT A SCUMBAG."
Ocasio gang rise up 🙌🏽🇵🇷
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@aoc.bsky.social) 2026-02-09T01:49:50.383Z
The outrage over Bad Bunny's costume had people laughing. One person quipped, "They think his last name is Bunny." It may not have helped that AOC posted a photo of Bad Bunny in the jersey on Bluesky.
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance had a Kid Rock-led rival
The reaction to the jersey also had people questioning why those on the right were watching the Bad Bunny halftime show at all. Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a conservative organization founded by Charlie Kirk, announced that it would be hosting an "All-American Half Time Show" in response to Bad Bunny being chosen for the main event. The TPUSA concert was headlined by Kid Rock and had Donald Trump's approval; the official White House X account even reposted a link promoting the show. While "licensing restrictions" prevented it from streaming on X, it was streamed on YouTube. But it seems like some people on the right still had eyes on the official show.
One person on X posted: "Gonna see how quickly after the Super Bowl they claim they weren't watching the Bad Bunny halftime show." Another said, "The 'I'm not watching that' crew sure seem to be paying very close attention."
With Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance, which paid homage to Puerto Rican culture, there also seemed to be sustained confusion online over whether or not Bad Bunny was American. Those born in Puerto Rico are American citizens, according to the U.S. State Department.