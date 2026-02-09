Bad Bunny's Jersey Sparks An Embarrassing MAGA Tantrum At Super Bowl 2026

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny was Spotify's Global Top Artist in 2025, and he was chosen to perform at Super Bowl LX. Despite his international popularity, Donald Trump said he hadn't heard of Bad Bunny when the singer was announced as the Super Bowl headliner. And MAGA world at large seemed to lose their minds over the choice of Bad Bunny, seemingly because he performs in Spanish and he's been critical of Trump. The outrage continued on Super Bowl Sunday, with people taking to social media in anger over the fact that Bad Bunny was wearing a jersey that read "Ocasio" on it.

And all that has done is show an inadvertent, or perhaps willful, ignorance over the fact that Bad Bunny is a stage name; his real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. It seems that the irritation comes from those who thought that Bad Bunny was wearing the jersey as a link to Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. One person wrote on X, "Did Bad bunny come out with an Ocasio jersey? WHAT A SCUMBAG."

The outrage over Bad Bunny's costume had people laughing. One person quipped, "They think his last name is Bunny." It may not have helped that AOC posted a photo of Bad Bunny in the jersey on Bluesky.