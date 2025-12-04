Spotify Wrapped Crowns Most-Streamed Artist Of The Year And We Know Trump Is Fuming

A few months back, Donald Trump said he's "never heard of" Bad Bunny in a Super Bowl rant. Apparently, though, he's basically the only one. According to Spotify, Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist worldwide in 2025. And it's easy to imagine how Trump is going to react to this Bad Bunny news ... Badly.

Just as it does every year, Spotify Wrapped has arrived to give the music streaming app's users their year in review. Along with it came news that Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny is, once again, the biggest star on Spotify. He held the title back in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Taylor Swift stole the crown in 2023 and 2024, and now Bad Bunny has returned to the top spot with Swift in second place.

Swift's recent political radio silence has been getting plenty of flak on social media, but back when she did share her political opinion now and then, Swift had a few not-so-complimentary things to say about Trump. So, much of the diehard MAGA world surely wasn't exactly celebrating Swift's place in the number one slot. Yet, MAGA's feelings toward Bad Bunny are a lot clearer. After the announcement was made that he'd taken on the coveted role of the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer, many Trump supporters were not happy, thanks to the star's anti-ICE stance. Surely Bad Bunny's latest achievement is salt in the wound for his haters — including Trump himself.