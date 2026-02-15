Margot Robbie's Killer Legs Couldn't Save These Awful Outfits
Margot Robbie has not only cemented herself as a once-in-a-generation talent but also as one of Hollywood's most reliable red carpet stunners. With a physique and a sense of fashion that have prompted millions of people to Google Robbie's best Barbie outfits, some would argue that she hasn't simply roleplayed as Mattel's most iconic creation — she has completely transformed into Barbie. And yet, it turns out, even Barbie has off days.
Let's get one thing out of the way: The "Wuthering Heights" star is exquisite, no matter how she graces a premiere. According to Fizzy Mag, Vogue once described her as "one of the most glamorous starlets" in Hollywood, and honestly, who's arguing? Robbie's beauty is sensational, even if her style game is not always on par with that invariable quality. In fact, over the long years that have marked Margot Robbie's stunning transformation in showbiz, her stylists have come to count on her considerable assets, salvaging many outfits that were, for lack of a better word, ill-conceived.
Robbie's enviable figure, and in particular her killer legs, has done a lot of heavy lifting in that department. But there's only so much they can do when the rest of the look is actively working against them. Here are only a few examples where even one of the best pairs of gams in the business failed to do what they usually do best — which is show up for the cameras and absolutely steal the show.
Her outfit for this Wuthering Heights photo-op was a disproportionate disaster
It's not clear what fashion statement the designers were going for in the January 2026 "Wuthering Heights" photoshoot, but nothing in this bewildering misfire above says "bold" or "gorgeous" — or frankly anything resembling visual coherence. The crimson corset bodice is supposed to embody the story's protagonist, Catherine Earnshaw. Unfortunately, those exaggerated puff sleeves and cut-out bust create a disproportionate figure, especially when combined with a hemline that cuts off abruptly above the upper thigh. Margot Robbie's legs are gorgeous, of course. But that bizarre-looking panel at the center looks like a parody of a Tudor-era codpiece (that's about two centuries off from the Georgian era when "Wuthering Heights" actually takes place) and raises even more questions.
Her dress for the Babylon premiere had a promising start, but that was about it
You can never go wrong with an ice blue body-hugging column gown with a thigh-high slit. The idea practically screams glamour, and it might have been the perfect choice for the home-turf Australian premiere of "Babylon," a movie about Hollywood excess. But the entire look is ruined thanks to the jarring red lace insert slashing up the side like the designer suddenly ran out of fabric and decided to reach for whatever was nearest. The color combination alone is perplexing, and even Margot Robbie's toned legs, peeking through the slit, can't distract from the outfit's incongruous arrangement.
Someone told her less is more and she decided to put it to the test
Margot Robbie attended a photocall for "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" on September 11, 2025, and her monochromatic outfit looked like it needed at least a few more days of workshopping. Sometimes playing it safe is the riskiest move of all, and the minimal crop top and high-waisted skirt combo in this photo is exactly one such case. The fit would've read as "sophisticated minimalism" if the "forgot to get dressed" vibe wasn't too on the nose. The skirt's front slit bares Robbie's photogenic legs, but they get completely lost in the aesthetic monotony that defines the look from head to toe. Yes, sometimes less is more, but it's a double-edged sword. Occasionally, less is just ... less.
Even early in her career, her toned physique couldn't save every look
In 2009, Margot Robbie was still trying to find her footing in showbiz, having landed several minor roles in Australian series like "City Homicide," "The Elephant Princess," and "Neighbours." Unsurprisingly, photos from that era document the awkward phase that every industry icon has to survive on their way up. This particular appearance at the 51st TV Week Logie Awards — one of the most prestigious TV awards in Australia — featured Robbie in what can only be described as an overwrought. The high hemline of the billowing fabric should showcase those legs, but the tiered spectacle above, finished with an orange-red trim in between folds of black, steals the attention entirely.
Robbie's bright yellow dress in 2011 proved even great legs need a fighting chance
Margot Robbie attended the Australians in Film Breakthrough Awards in Beverly Hills, California, two years later in 2011. The event must have served as the perfect opportunity to mingle with the Hollywood crowd and look for that breakthrough that up-and-coming thespians of her age usually count on to open doors. The only catch? Her bright yellow dress was at odds with itself. The skirt above is ballooning outward in a way that suggests the fabric is fighting against its upper half, creating an awkward bulk at the hips. The color also does nothing to complement Robbie's toned body, much less put the spotlight on one of her best assets down below.
This confusing white lace gown hid her picturesque stems
Sheer lace gowns require careful engineering for a number of reasons, not least of which is the strategic sheerness itself — it should highlight certain areas of the body with purpose and sophistication. But Margot Robbie's outfit for the world premiere of "About Time" in 2013 suffered from a disjointed design that did nothing to elevate any of her natural features. As the photo shows, the sheer top gives way to a white bodice that then gives way to a tasseled layer beneath, only to be replaced by another sheer skirt going all the way down to her shoes. This was the perfect opportunity for Robbie's striking legs to save the day, but they were buried under all that lace and its uneven pattern.
Her leopard print dress was doing too much and too little at the same time
It takes a person who is very confident in their own skin to wear a leopard print dress, and this is perhaps even more true when that person is a celebrity watched by millions of people and photographed from every conceivable angle. Margot Robbie has definitely got the confidence, but even her killer physique and enviable legs can stumble when an outfit refuses to cooperate. That was definitely the case with this 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards appearance, because the busy print, combined with an unflattering hemline that hits at the worst possible spot on the calf, is ruining the entire look. And don't even get us started on the exposed zipper running down the length.
Her legs lost the battle against this chaotic Chanel look before it even began
If you've ever wondered what sequins and stripes and every conceivable color look like together, Margot Robbie's got you covered. The actor was photographed attending the Chanel Cruise at Le Grand Palais on May 3, 2018, in a dress that's essentially the embodiment of a visual identity crisis. For one thing, you have the multi-colored sequins, separated by four stripes at intervals that are themselves in competing shades of deep turquoise, blue, red, and purple. Perhaps the idea was to break up the sparkle, but the effect is jarring and almost cartoonish. And the usual victim? Robbie's showstopping legs, which still, against all odds, manage to look incredible despite the chaos above.
Her stiff leather shorts overwhelmed the rest of her look
The white shirt and leather shorts combination has long been a staple of casual chic. But this particular outfit from Margot Robbie's 2019 New York outing is missing the mark in a subtle way. When you look at the fit as a whole, nothing is amiss. In fact, that high-collared shirt is doing exactly what it should. The real problem begins from the waist down. More specifically, the stiff-looking leather pants that create an unflattering bulk around Robbie's frame. The black booties don't help matters either, making her leg line look truncated and disjointed. Yes, "disjointed" is just the word to describe this look.
Robbie's legs got lost in this black-and-white geometric nightmare
Bold cutouts can be exciting and attention-grabbing when executed with precision. This black-and-white gown worn by Margot Robbie for the "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" premiere event, however, takes the concept down a weird road. As you can see above, the plunging white panel is flanked by aggressive black cutouts that run the entire length of her body, and it's a pattern that repeats way too often for comfort. It's unclear if the purpose was to create an optical illusion or just draw a contrast with the black and white, but the result is a costume that does nothing to complement Robbie's figure, from her legs to her overall silhouette.