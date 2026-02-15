Margot Robbie's Killer Legs Couldn't Save These Awful Outfits

Margot Robbie has not only cemented herself as a once-in-a-generation talent but also as one of Hollywood's most reliable red carpet stunners. With a physique and a sense of fashion that have prompted millions of people to Google Robbie's best Barbie outfits, some would argue that she hasn't simply roleplayed as Mattel's most iconic creation — she has completely transformed into Barbie. And yet, it turns out, even Barbie has off days.

Let's get one thing out of the way: The "Wuthering Heights" star is exquisite, no matter how she graces a premiere. According to Fizzy Mag, Vogue once described her as "one of the most glamorous starlets" in Hollywood, and honestly, who's arguing? Robbie's beauty is sensational, even if her style game is not always on par with that invariable quality. In fact, over the long years that have marked Margot Robbie's stunning transformation in showbiz, her stylists have come to count on her considerable assets, salvaging many outfits that were, for lack of a better word, ill-conceived.

Robbie's enviable figure, and in particular her killer legs, has done a lot of heavy lifting in that department. But there's only so much they can do when the rest of the look is actively working against them. Here are only a few examples where even one of the best pairs of gams in the business failed to do what they usually do best — which is show up for the cameras and absolutely steal the show.