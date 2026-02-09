Donald Trump Got Caught Showing His Super Bowl Guests Bad Bunny Instead Of Kid Rock

Donald Trump said he'd never heard of Bad Bunny back when the Puerto Rican singer was announced as Super Bowl LX's halftime headliner. However, he's clearly heard of him now and even listened to some of his music. Trump hosted a Super Bowl party at Mar-a-Lago, and the official NFL halftime show with Bad Bunny was seen playing on big screens in the banquet hall. This wouldn't be all that interesting if Trump and the White House hadn't actively promoted Turning Point USA's alternative "All-American Halftime Show," which was headlined by Kid Rock.

That show was specifically designed to serve as counter-programming to Bad Bunny's performance, as Trump and other conservatives took offense to the singer's Spanish lyrics and his vocal opposition to Trump's immigration policies. So, it seemed surprising (and hypocritical) to many people that the "All-American Halftime Show" wasn't screened at the Mar-a-Lago Super Bowl party, especially after Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said (via People), "I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny, I must say that." Netizens noticed and have been calling out Trump and MAGA as a result.

Footage from inside Trump's golf club Super Bowl party reveals the Bad Bunny half time show played on the big screens. What a bunch of hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/hF5scOGYek — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 9, 2026

One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, "We all knew he couldn't resist! Nobody wants to watch Kid Rock not even Trump!" Others had theories as to why Trump was watching. "He just can't HELP wanting to hang with the cool kids ... SAD," wrote one X user, with another adding, "Everyone loves Bad Bunny. They're just afraid to admit it."