Donald Trump Got Caught Showing His Super Bowl Guests Bad Bunny Instead Of Kid Rock
Donald Trump said he'd never heard of Bad Bunny back when the Puerto Rican singer was announced as Super Bowl LX's halftime headliner. However, he's clearly heard of him now and even listened to some of his music. Trump hosted a Super Bowl party at Mar-a-Lago, and the official NFL halftime show with Bad Bunny was seen playing on big screens in the banquet hall. This wouldn't be all that interesting if Trump and the White House hadn't actively promoted Turning Point USA's alternative "All-American Halftime Show," which was headlined by Kid Rock.
That show was specifically designed to serve as counter-programming to Bad Bunny's performance, as Trump and other conservatives took offense to the singer's Spanish lyrics and his vocal opposition to Trump's immigration policies. So, it seemed surprising (and hypocritical) to many people that the "All-American Halftime Show" wasn't screened at the Mar-a-Lago Super Bowl party, especially after Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said (via People), "I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny, I must say that." Netizens noticed and have been calling out Trump and MAGA as a result.
Footage from inside Trump's golf club Super Bowl party reveals the Bad Bunny half time show played on the big screens.
One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, "We all knew he couldn't resist! Nobody wants to watch Kid Rock not even Trump!" Others had theories as to why Trump was watching. "He just can't HELP wanting to hang with the cool kids ... SAD," wrote one X user, with another adding, "Everyone loves Bad Bunny. They're just afraid to admit it."
Donald Trump hated on Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance
The Turning Point halftime show was even more of a flop than expected, reportedly garnering five million viewers when it was being streamed live on YouTube, about 4% of Bad Bunny's audience. A TPUSA spokesperson posted on X that the show had over 25 million views on YouTube and Rumble combined, though many people believe that number to be inflated by bots.
Based on what we saw at the Mar-a-Lago Super Bowl party, it doesn't seem like those view numbers included Donald Trump, at least not while it was live. In contrast, the Super Bowl halftime show had 135 million views, making it the most-watched in the show's history, according to CBS News.
Bad Bunny ended his performance by holding a football emblazoned with the words, "Together, we are America." Meanwhile, the scoreboard at the stadium displayed the phrase, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love" (via KCRA). Trump apparently didn't like or understand that message. The president went on a Truth Social rant shortly after Bad Bunny finished performing, writing: "The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence." Trump has remained silent about the TPUSA event.
We wondered why Trump would have anything to say about Bad Bunny's performance, since we'd assumed he would be watching the Kid Rock show. Instead, it seemed like Trump, or whoever was running the program at his Mar-a-Lago event, knew what people really wanted to see.