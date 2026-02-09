TPUSA's Halftime Show Was An Even Bigger Flop Than We Expected
Maybe you didn't predict that the Seattle Seahawks would win Super Bowl LX. If you guessed that Turning Point USA's "All-American Halftime Show" was going to be a total mess, though, you still got one win for the night. The late Charlie Kirk's right-wing organization streamed the alternative halftime show on YouTube for folks keen on boycotting Bad Bunny's halftime show. Perhaps unsurprisingly, though, it doesn't seem like the "All-American Halftime Show" went quite as well as the folks behind it may have hoped.
Back in December, Spotify Wrapped crowned Bad Bunny the most-streamed artist of 2025. So, for many, he seemed like the perfect pick for a halftime performer. Donald Trump, on the other hand, went on a bit of a rant about the choice, and (as usual) others followed suit. So, for those who couldn't bear to watch the 2026 Grammy winner for Album of the Year, they could instead turn their attention to homogenous performances from the similarly named Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett, plus, of course, the tragically dated Kid Rock.
Sure — this alternative halftime show didn't have the big production, crowds of performers, popularity, credibility, or celeb cameos of the actual halftime show, but it did have a fog machine! Who are we to argue with their creative decisions? After all, art is subjective. Apparently, in some folks' opinion, nothing says "Super Bowl Halftime Show" like a 55-year-old Kid Rock seemingly lip-syncing to a song from 1999 while wearing shorts and a fedora.
Clips from Turning Point's alternative halftime show tell the whole story
Let's face it: there was no version of Turning Point USA's "All-American Halftime Show" that wasn't going to have MAGA folks fawning all over social media, no matter how pathetic it actually was. Of course, the evening's performances inspired exactly that, yet it also earned plenty of criticism. "BREAKING: The TPUSA "All American Halftime Show" is complete a**," political commentator Dean Withers wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a crying emoji alongside a clip from the show.
BREAKING: The TPUSA "All American Halftime Show" is complete ass😭 pic.twitter.com/0NTM7aQLYo
— Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) February 9, 2026
"You can tell it's s*** cause they won't show that crowd at all lmfao," another person commented on the clip. One simply wrote, "Snooze fest USA," while another added, "Wow. Low energy and no artistry. Despite not knowing Spanish, I enjoyed Bad Bunny... I could see it was celebratory and more about unification rather than division."
Clips of the alternative halftime show definitely did look like a bit of a snooze-fest — with the exception, perhaps, of Turning Point USA's now-infamous out-of-place pyrotechnics, which similarly rocked Charlie Kirk's memorial service. It seems, though, that this was good enough for most MAGA folks.
However, based on the number of them who have critiqued Bad Bunny's actual halftime show, including Donald Trump himself, it seems like even the MAGA faithful spent more time hate-watching Mr. Bunny than they did enjoying TPUSA. As one person on X pointed out, "MAGA I'm confused. Y'all said you were only watching the TPUSA halftime show. But now y'all are saying it was the worst halftime show ever? Was the TPUSA halftime show as bad as we warned?" Based on the clips, the answer seems to be a resounding "yes."