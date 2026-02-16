Jenna Bush Hager's Reported Today Show Salary Is Eye-Watering (But Can't Rival Her Cohosts')
The public eye first found Jenna Bush Hager when her father, George W. Bush, became the President of the United States in 2001. Jenna was known as one of the rebellious twin Bush sisters, yet she managed to find her own way by working as a teacher prior to joining NBC's "Today" in 2009. She eventually became a fill-in co-host before taking Kathie Lee Gifford's spot next to Hoda Kotb during the last hour of the show. Hager is a valuable part of "Today," but is that reflected in her salary? Although she's making millions of dollars per year, it still pales in comparison to those she works with.
According to an October 2024 exclusive from Closer, Hager was raking in $4 million per year, which is highly impressive. However, when the popular Kotb announced that she was leaving in 2025 after 18 years on "Today" and 27 total with NBC, the outlet reported that a source told them Hager wanted more money. "It's a matter of principle. Savannah gets double what she makes, and it's not fair if Jenna's doing the same amount of work, which she is. Jenna's right up there with Savannah and Al [Roker]." The source concluded she needed to get paid "to avoid pissing off Jenna."
So, did Hager get that raise, and do her co-hosts really make so much more than she does? There have been no updates about her demanding a raise, although you certainly couldn't blame her based on what her "TODAY" co-workers make. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carson Daly makes $5 million per year. Celebrity Net Worth also reports Roker is double that at $10 million annually. Meanwhile, as for Guthrie, a 2020 exclusive from Page Six had a source telling them, "Savannah's new deal will be significantly more than $8 million a year."
The hosts of Today are close, no matter their salary differences
It's not a surprise that Al Roker would make so much money on "Today." Having started in 1996, he's the most well-known face of the morning news show. For Daly to make more money than Jenna Bush Hager, despite having started four years after her in 2013, could be cause for concern. The argument there is that Daly is a much bigger name for both the show and NBC. The same Celebrity Net Worth article also has him making another $5 million a year for "The Voice."
Savannah Guthrie makes double what Hager gets, even though she began on "Today" in 2011, two years later than the former president's daughter. There is a case to be made for this as well because Guthrie is the show's top anchor.
With how close the "Today" family is, salaries might not be the most important factor when it comes to job happiness. As Hoda Kotb said on "Today" when she returned to fill in for Guthrie after her mother, Nancy, went missing, "I'm part of the family. I'm happy to be with you because we show up for each other" (via People). For Hager and everyone else at the show, that's likely more valuable than money.