Jenna Bush Hager's Reported Today Show Salary Is Eye-Watering (But Can't Rival Her Cohosts')

The public eye first found Jenna Bush Hager when her father, George W. Bush, became the President of the United States in 2001. Jenna was known as one of the rebellious twin Bush sisters, yet she managed to find her own way by working as a teacher prior to joining NBC's "Today" in 2009. She eventually became a fill-in co-host before taking Kathie Lee Gifford's spot next to Hoda Kotb during the last hour of the show. Hager is a valuable part of "Today," but is that reflected in her salary? Although she's making millions of dollars per year, it still pales in comparison to those she works with.

According to an October 2024 exclusive from Closer, Hager was raking in $4 million per year, which is highly impressive. However, when the popular Kotb announced that she was leaving in 2025 after 18 years on "Today" and 27 total with NBC, the outlet reported that a source told them Hager wanted more money. "It's a matter of principle. Savannah gets double what she makes, and it's not fair if Jenna's doing the same amount of work, which she is. Jenna's right up there with Savannah and Al [Roker]." The source concluded she needed to get paid "to avoid pissing off Jenna."

So, did Hager get that raise, and do her co-hosts really make so much more than she does? There have been no updates about her demanding a raise, although you certainly couldn't blame her based on what her "TODAY" co-workers make. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carson Daly makes $5 million per year. Celebrity Net Worth also reports Roker is double that at $10 million annually. Meanwhile, as for Guthrie, a 2020 exclusive from Page Six had a source telling them, "Savannah's new deal will be significantly more than $8 million a year."