Who Is Nancy Guthrie? Everything We Know About Today Show Anchor Savannah's Missing Mom

Savannah Guthrie has been a mainstay on NBC's "Today" show for over a decade, and while we're used to seeing her talk about the news, sadly, now it's her mother who has made news. Savannah's mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been reported missing, with police investigating her disappearance from her Tucson home on January 31 as a crime. Nancy is 84 years old. In a press conference about her disappearance, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that she is of sound mind. However, Nanos also noted that she does have limited mobility, which is one of the reasons that signals she didn't leave of her own accord. Savannah has asked on Instagram for prayers for her mother as the investigation is ongoing.

Nancy is far more than just a missing woman. Nancy was born in Fort Wright, Kentucky, in 1942. She married Charles Guthrie, and they had three children: Annie, Camron, and Savannah. The family lived in Melbourne, Australia, for a time — one thing you might not know about Savannah is that she was actually born in Australia. When Samantha was 2, they moved to Tucson.

Nancy joined Savannah on a visit to Australia in 2015; it was the first time for both of them to go back since they left. But as much as they loved visiting Melbourne, Nancy loves living in Arizona. "It's so wonderful [here]," Nancy said during a visit with Savannah in November 2025. "Just the air, the quality of life is laid back and gentle." And she joked (via "Today"), "I like to watch the javelina eat my plants."