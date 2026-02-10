King Charles Proves He's Done Shielding Ex-Prince Andrew As His Family Support Crumbles

It's no secret that King Charles III's relationship with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been struggling over the past few years due to Andrew's alleged crimes in association with infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a largely unprecedented move, Charles stripped Andrew of his titles on October 30, 2025. Yet, now that the U.S. Department of Justice has released portions of the Epstein files, Charles is going even further to distance himself from his disgraced brother.

The allegations against former Prince Andrew have been known for quite some time, but new information has implicated Andrew even further. The files indicate that Andrew may have shared confidential information with Epstein back in 2010. As a result, he was reported to the Thames Valley Police on February 9, 2026, for "suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets," according to CNN. Now, if you thought Charles might take this opportunity to come to his brother's defense, you may want to think again.

According to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson (per CNN), King Charles has "made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct." They added, "While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect."