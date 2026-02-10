King Charles Proves He's Done Shielding Ex-Prince Andrew As His Family Support Crumbles
It's no secret that King Charles III's relationship with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been struggling over the past few years due to Andrew's alleged crimes in association with infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a largely unprecedented move, Charles stripped Andrew of his titles on October 30, 2025. Yet, now that the U.S. Department of Justice has released portions of the Epstein files, Charles is going even further to distance himself from his disgraced brother.
The allegations against former Prince Andrew have been known for quite some time, but new information has implicated Andrew even further. The files indicate that Andrew may have shared confidential information with Epstein back in 2010. As a result, he was reported to the Thames Valley Police on February 9, 2026, for "suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets," according to CNN. Now, if you thought Charles might take this opportunity to come to his brother's defense, you may want to think again.
According to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson (per CNN), King Charles has "made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct." They added, "While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect."
King Charles is clearly angry about the position his brother has put him in
As Buckingham Palace's spokesperson implied, King Charles' choice to condemn his brother's actions and trust the authorities to properly investigate any alleged crimes is hardly a surprise based on his recent attitude. It seems clear that Charles isn't just disgusted by the allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor; he also seems disappointed and humiliated to have involved the royal family in this horrific scandal.
Just after Andrew's titles were formally taken from him in late October, British broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News, "King Charles is, in fact, furious with his brother." Chard added, "He can barely tolerate him due to his inappropriate behavior and fall from grace." This intolerance seems obvious based on Charles' behavior. After a years-long dispute between the brothers about Andrew's residency at the Royal Lodge, the former prince finally moved out at the start of February 2026. This came three months after Charles ordered that he vacate his home of over two decades.
Andrew has consistently denied allegations against him, which may have protected him while his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was alive, but with the evidence mounting against him, it's clear that Charles no longer has any intention of shielding his brother from justice. All of his moves make it clear that he wants as little to do with Andrew and the mess he's made as possible.