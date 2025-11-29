King Charles Seemingly Stripped Andrew's Titles In A Desperate Attempt To Save His Reputation

King Charles III, who is rumored to be locked in a power struggle with Prince William, has made his biggest move since becoming king. He did this by stripping his brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who has racked up quite the scandals that may always haunt him, of all of his royal titles in November 2025. While the gesture may have been a much-needed step to uphold the integrity of the British royal family and show they're moving with the times — which was also reflected in the king's unveiling of the first-ever memorial for LGBTQ+ veterans in the U.K. — many believe it was simply the king's desperate attempt to save his reputation.

The public believes the king only stripped his brother's titles out of a sense of urgency after a run-in with a protester outside of Lichfield Cathedral in October 2025. In a clip (via CNN), a protester can be heard questioning Charles about his brother's ties to Jeffrey Epstein. This viral clip underscored just how deeply Andrew's past casts a shadow over the monarchy's image. Meanwhile, many U.K. politicians have also raised concerns and questions about the source of Andrew's finances and how he has been able to afford such a lavish lifestyle.

While the king may have made this decision because he truly believed it was the right thing to do, many believe it was simply damage control to save face. Whichever it was, at the end of the day, the move was perhaps one of the most defining moments of King Charles III's reign to date — for better or worse.