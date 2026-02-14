These First Ladies Are Nearly Unrecognizable In Photos From Their Younger Years

First ladies have played a unique role in American history. They've always been of interest to the public. Long before Jackie Kennedy took on the role, Dolley Madison was praised by people around the nation for her fashion sense, and the entire country mourned along with Woodrow Wilson when his wife, Ellen Wilson, was laid to rest while the couple was still living in the White House. And first ladies have always had a certain level of involvement in the president's administration. Martha Washington set the precedent of hosting important guests and including the second lady in the activities, and Edith Roosevelt changed the nature of the office by being the first first lady to hire her own staff, further legitimizing the role and allowing first ladies to have influence beyond the White House.

Some first ladies have had major input on their husband's policies while others have preferred to stand away from the spotlight. Some first ladies weren't educated beyond high school while others came into the role with doctorate degrees. And while some first ladies exited politics as soon as their time at the White House ended, others went on to run for office themselves after watching their husbands make a career out of it. Each first lady's time in office has been a little different, and their vast differences in paths to becoming first lady prove it. Take a closer look at where some notable first ladies came from and their unrecognizable photos from their younger years.