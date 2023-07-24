What Bill Clinton Really Thought Of Hillary The First Time They Met

Bill and Hillary Clinton might be one of the most prominent political couples in recent history, but the story of how they met in college is heartwarmingly down-to-earth — with a tinge of Ivy League grandeur, of course. The former President and Secretary of State, respectively, first met while attending Yale University in the early 1970s.

Fast forward 20 years, and Bill would begin his two terms as the 42nd President of the United States — a presidency ultimately overshadowed by his affair with Monica Lewinsky despite more notable legislative accomplishments, like the passing of NAFTA and the Violence Against Women Act. Another decade and a half later, Hillary joined the presidential race for the second time in the 2016 election.

It was during this presidential run Bill shared his version of how he and Hillary met, reminding the world that before all the ups and downs of their political career, they were two undergrads in love.