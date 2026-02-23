Glaring Red Flags In Dennis Quaid's Alarming Age-Gap Marriage

With his kind features and dad energy, Dennis Quaid's movie career may make people think that he leads a modest life filled with barbecues and light beers. The truth is that Quaid has been caught in a number of controversies over the years, including his many marriages. He married his latest bride in 2020, and while things may be different with Laura Savoie than they were in Quaid's previous marriages, there are also a few red flags that are hard to ignore. The biggest is the large age gap. Quaid is 39 years older than Savoie; to put that in perspective, Quaid's oldest child, actor Jack Quaid, is a year older than his stepmom.

Savoie and Dennis Quaid met in May of 2019 and, as Quaid told People, "It was love at first sight." By October, they were engaged, with a Hawaii wedding set for April of 2020. Unfortunately, COVID-19 disrupted their wedding plans, but not their love; the couple ended up eloping in June and exchanged their vows at a seaside resort in Santa Barbara. Since getting married, Quaid and Savoie started Bonniedale Films. Speaking to Fox News Digital, Quaid said that life with Savoie is paradise. When asked about the age gap, he said, "She's got so much going on that, you know, I just don't notice it." In an interview with The Guardian, Quaid, who has been married four times and engaged five, insisted, "I don't fall in love easy."

That said, things may not be all that perfect. There are some pretty big red flags in Quaid's marriage.