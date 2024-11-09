Dennis Quaid's Most Controversial Moments

Dennis Quaid might be known for having "The Right Stuff," but his meteoric rise as an actor throughout the '80s was not without controversy. In fact, making headlines has become a proud tradition that he continues to this day. Most recently, Quaid has been dabbling in politics, and he has become an outspoken voice on the right. When his new film "Reagan" was released in August 2024, he canonized his affiliation in a portrayal of famed Republican president Ronald Reagan.

Advertisement

From his trip to rehab to his very public divorce from Meg Ryan after 10 years of marriage, Quaid is no rookie to doing or saying whatever is on his mind, even if it goes against the grain. (Some might say his new, young wife could be an example of that). But before portraying the Gipper, Quaid had a decade-spanning career that saw him go from his hard-partying, real-life-meets-art portrayal of Jerry Lewis in "Great Balls of Fire" to our favorite divorced dad in "The Parent Trap." Now, his next act of headline-grabbing controversy seems to be to remind the world that not everyone in Hollywood is politically liberal.