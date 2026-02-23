Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Had Some Major Problems In Their Marriage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As anyone will tell you, marriage is hard. Living with another person's habits and manias takes a toll on everyone, and apparently, it wasn't any different for two of the most famous members of the British royal family. At least this is what the book "The Windsor Legacy," written by Robert Jobson, exposes (per Page Six). From the looks of it, the book makes the case that the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, had some fights that escalated to the point of throwing objects.

You may think you know the story of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's relationship, but Jobson's book sheds new light on the couple, including their younger years. During this time, Philip's dreams of becoming an active Royal Navy officer were halted (per Warfare History Network) due to being considered a "neutral foreigner." Also, once Elizabeth ascended to the British throne in 1952, when she was just 25 years old, Philip suddenly had a whole new set of duties, which didn't necessarily match his military service ambitions.

There is one particular fight between the couple that became infamous to the point it was dramatized in the Netflix series "The Crown," with Claire Foy and Matt Smith starring as the couple. Back in 1954, Elizabeth and Philip were supposed to record a video with koala bears in Australia, so a film crew was already on location. However, the pair allegedly got into an argument, which escalated so much that Queen Elizabeth threw a pair of shoes and a tennis racket in Philip's direction — and it was all caught on camera.