The Shady Nanny Rumors Swirling Around Erika Kirk, Explained

The problem with becoming an overnight celebrity is that the initial gush of adoration can just as quickly turn to criticism, cynicism, or even outright hate. Case in point: the rumors that have plagued Erika Kirk since the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk. At first lauded for her faith and courage, the young widow soon became the object of gossip and scrutiny; Kirk may never live down her cozy embrace of Vice President JD Vance, for example. One bit of dirt in the rumor mill is particularly damaging, not to mention personally hurtful, since it targets Kirk's abilities as a mother.

An article from a questionable (to say the least) website claims that at some point in late November 2025, Kirk's "longtime nanny, a fixture in the household," called Child Protective Services (CPS) with some shocking accusations. Allegedly, Kirk neglected her son and daughter by leaving them "in prolonged, unsupervised care, prioritizing high-profile events and personal pursuits over parenting." The piece includes a photo supposedly showing Kirk being interrogated by police, along with another pic of her — in the same outfit, mind you — in a room gesturing to two children who appear to be about the same age, despite her children being born two years apart. The images are likely AI-generated.

The story doesn't go into further detail, which in itself suggests a phony clickbait bid. A bigger red flag is the total lack of media coverage. If Erika really had left her toddlers on their own for long periods of time, she could be facing potential jail time, and the story would have been headline news.