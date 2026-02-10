Erika Kirk's TPUSA Is Reportedly Destroying Itself From The Inside After Charlie's Death
Erika Kirk took over Turning Point USA after her husband Charlie Kirk's death in September, and she has been all over the news ever since. Despite the fact that the world has been hearing way more about Turning Point USA than ever before in recent months, it doesn't seem like the conservative organization is doing particularly well under Erika's leadership.
Somehow, TPUSA's halftime show was an even bigger flop than everyone expected, but it seems that this is just one of the organization's many, many problems. There are allegedly folks working at TPUSA whose goal is to bring it down from the inside, which may have prompted some recent firings. A TPUSA insider told the Daily Mail that this was in connection with information that was being leaked from within the organization to right-wing podcaster Candace Owens. "The leaks have been confirmed and verified," they said. "'The presumption is that [the leakers] didn't share it before [they were fired], because they knew it looks really bad to attack a widow for thanking her team."
Erika Kirk could be on her way out
Folks inside Turning Point USA leaking important info to the outside is clearly causing a lot of instability within the organization. "Bottom line: TPUSA is in real trouble following Charlie's assassination, and they need to figure out and clarify who exactly they now are what exactly they now stand for," the source explained to the Daily Mail. Erika Kirk brought lots of attention to TPUSA, but she may not be doing such a good job actually steering the ship or fostering unity within the org.
It's interesting to look at this apparent messiness within TPUSA just days after one of the most high-profile events in its history: the "All-American Halftime Show." The halftime show was put in place as an alternative for folks who were vexed about Bad Bunny's role as the Super Bowl halftime performer. Interestingly, Erika wasn't present at the event. In the months since her husband's death, it's been hard to avoid seeing her. So, does her absence from such a big event for the org indicate a change in her role? After the event, she did speak out on X, writing: "The @TPUSA All-American Halftime Show was so incredible. Charlie would've absolutely loved it ... It's okay to love Jesus and your country."