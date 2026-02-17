What We Know About Anderson Cooper's 60 Minutes Exit (It's Not Looking Good For CBS)

After 20 years, Anderson Cooper is stepping away from the legendary news program "60 Minutes." The TV news journalist made the announcement on February 16 and said his decision came as he wanted to try to spend more time with his kids and improve his work-life balance. As Cooper said during the broadcast (via The Guardian), "Being a correspondent at '60 Minutes' has been one of the great honors of my career," but he's found it increasingly difficult to manage his time between his work on the CBS program and his work for CNN. "I have little kids now," Cooper added, "and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they still want to spend time with me."

Cooper, who joined the cast of the long-running TV news series in the 2006-2007 season, has undergone a stunning transformation over the years as he's grown into a venerated and trusted journalist. However, CBS has been struggling with credibility in recent months after CBS' new owner, Skydance's David Ellison, installed controversial opinion writer Bari Weiss as the CBS News editor-in-chief. This has led to several staffing shakeups and numerous controversies regarding Weiss' handling of news stories, with many accusing her of having a right-leaning pro-Donald Trump position that is reflected in her news judgment.

Given the surprising amount that Cooper is worth – both through his work as a journalist and as the child of millionaire heiress Gloria Vanderbilt – it's not like Cooper is going to be hurting financially by leaving "60 Minutes." However, sources say that Cooper's departure is not entirely motivated by wanting to spend more time with family, and his exit could be the start of an exodus of credibility.