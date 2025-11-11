Bari Weiss Is Making Her Mark On CBS News - But Who Is She?

It appears as if President Donald Trump's desire to ruin late night television has manifested in a major merger that's shaken up CBS. With the takeover of Skydance and Paramount sweeping the media company on all fronts, beloved shows like "Late Night With Stephen Colbert" have been canceled, amid other major changes.

One of those changes was the arrival of Bari Weiss, who joined CBS New as editor-in-chief in October 2025. Weiss, who does not have a background in television broadcasting, has been a major player in journalism over the years, especially when it comes to op-eds and igniting conversation. But getting to know Weiss has been tricky, as she has often espoused contradicting viewpoints.

Weiss broke into her career in mainstream journalism in 2013 when she snagged a job at the Wall Street Journal writing opinion pieces and book reviews. Beginning her somewhat confusing trajectory, Weiss left in 2017 because she felt the outlet was going too easy on Trump. From there, she was picked up by the New York Times and embedded herself in their opinion section before publicly quitting in a blaze of anti-woke glory in 2020. Her essay of a resignation letter made the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) and allowed her to launch her next venture, which would ultimately help land her at CBS News.