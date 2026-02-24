Before And After Pics Of Madonna Make Her Dramatic Plastic Surgery Undeniable

What's the price of being a cultural phenomenon? One of the downsides is that your personal life will always be put under a microscope and everyone will have an opinion about it. At this point, Madonna is used to it. The singer songwriter has been at the center of several controversies from the start, and chances are she will never truly dodge a conflict in her life. The queen of pop went through stunning transformations, but in her late 60s it seems like the controversy she's going to have to deal with is commentary about her appearance. Specifically, the plastic surgery she's undergone.

Madonna broke out in the music industry when she was in her early 20s. Since becoming a superstar with global hits including "Like a Virgin," the whole world has had a chance to see several versions of her — both artistically and physically. Even though she will forever be the queen of pop, you can't expect her to look the same over the course of 40 years. We can't ignore the fact the whole world has been surprised by Madonna's aesthetic choices and how each new change transformed her.

L. Busacca & Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Decades apart, these images show a clear difference in the way Madonna's eyebrows are arched and how much thicker her lips look. There's a difference to her jawline as well, and the smooth forehead of her 60s self is a dead giveaway for Botox use. On his YouTube channel, plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov speculates that Madonna started working on her face in the early '90s with subtle touches, including a possible alteration of her hairline which you can see in the photos as well.