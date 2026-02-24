Hollywood Hotties Landman's Michelle Randolph Has Been Linked To

After starting off as a model and appearing in "1923," Michelle Randolph's acting career hit a new high with her starring role in Taylor Sheridan's hit series "Landman." Unlike her sister, the "Bachelor" winner Cassie Randolph, Michelle would rather keep her love life private. As Randolph explained to InStyle, she isn't interested in discussing such things in public, saying, "I think, for peace of mind, those are really important for me to keep separate." Of course, that hasn't stopped Randolph's love life from being a hot topic, especially since she was seen with one of Hollywood's hottest leading men.

Just before Thanksgiving in 2025, a video of Randolph and Texas native Glen Powell dancing the night away in Austin appeared on TikTok and soon exploded across the internet. Us Weekly later learned that the two started seeing one another in October and were trying to keep things "under the radar." In December, the two were seen vacationing together in Miami, with a Page Six source saying, "They seem very, very into each other and moving very fast." From there, they headed to St. Barts where a photo on X made it clear they were enjoying themselves. Then, early in 2026, the couple were spotted making the rounds at a Golden Globes afterparty. Sadly, the adorable duo weren't able to spend their first Valentine's Day together as (per Geo News) Powell spent the weekend promoting his movie "How to Make a Million" while Randolph was nowhere to be found.