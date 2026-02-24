Hollywood Hotties Landman's Michelle Randolph Has Been Linked To
After starting off as a model and appearing in "1923," Michelle Randolph's acting career hit a new high with her starring role in Taylor Sheridan's hit series "Landman." Unlike her sister, the "Bachelor" winner Cassie Randolph, Michelle would rather keep her love life private. As Randolph explained to InStyle, she isn't interested in discussing such things in public, saying, "I think, for peace of mind, those are really important for me to keep separate." Of course, that hasn't stopped Randolph's love life from being a hot topic, especially since she was seen with one of Hollywood's hottest leading men.
@danielle.guilbot
Benefits of going to university in Austin, TX💅 #glenpowell #dancing #austin
Just before Thanksgiving in 2025, a video of Randolph and Texas native Glen Powell dancing the night away in Austin appeared on TikTok and soon exploded across the internet. Us Weekly later learned that the two started seeing one another in October and were trying to keep things "under the radar." In December, the two were seen vacationing together in Miami, with a Page Six source saying, "They seem very, very into each other and moving very fast." From there, they headed to St. Barts where a photo on X made it clear they were enjoying themselves. Then, early in 2026, the couple were spotted making the rounds at a Golden Globes afterparty. Sadly, the adorable duo weren't able to spend their first Valentine's Day together as (per Geo News) Powell spent the weekend promoting his movie "How to Make a Million" while Randolph was nowhere to be found.
Before Glen Powell, Michelle Randolph was in a five-year romance with a Marvel hero
Before Michelle Randolph found herself with Glen Powell, she was in a long-term relationship with "Runaways" star Gregg Sulkin. The two went public in 2018 when Sulkin posted a now-deleted photo of he and Randolph toasting marshmallows on his Instagram with the caption "Thank you for coming into my life & making it better. I love you" (via Us Weekly). Randolph got her first big TV role in 2022 with "1923," and a year later the two split up, ending a five year romance.
In between Sulkin and Powell, Randolph was briefly rumored to have dated "Riverdale" star KJ Apa. The story first spread in July 2025 when Deuxmoi reported that Randolph and Apa were seen together in LAX getting on a plane to Dallas. Things heated up when a report came in that the two were spotted at a cafe together in Fort Worth a month before the LAX sighting. The trail went cold after those two brief sparks of intrigue, and whispers of a possible relationship died down shortly after.