Side-By-Side Pics Of Martha Stewart's Face Transformation Are Head-Turning

She may not look like it, but Martha Stewart was born on August 3, 1941, which means she turned 84 in 2025. Stewart has stayed busy over the years, from her Martha Stewart Living magazine, to her two talk shows, to hanging out with Snoop Dogg at the Olympics. She even did a stint in prison! However, no matter how much older Stewart gets, she stays looking youthful. Stewart could pass for someone a few decades younger, which has led to many wondering if she's yet another celebrity who's had plastic surgery.

In January 2026, Stewart addressed rumors that she had gone under the knife in an interview with People. "Everybody insists that I've had plastic surgery and I have not ever had plastic surgery. I'm the most honest person on earth — but if they won't take my word for it, I don't know. How can they not take my word for it? That's the truth!"

That's not entirely accurate though. Stewart confessed to having plastic surgery one time, but only to fix an injury which occurred when she accidentally scared one of her French bulldogs, who jumped up and ran into her face so hard that "she bashed my lip into my tooth and split it from my lip almost all the way to my nose." This led to a a trip to the hospital where Stewart received 16 stitches. "That is the only time I've ever had a plastic surgeon touch my face."