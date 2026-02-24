Side-By-Side Pics Of Martha Stewart's Face Transformation Are Head-Turning
She may not look like it, but Martha Stewart was born on August 3, 1941, which means she turned 84 in 2025. Stewart has stayed busy over the years, from her Martha Stewart Living magazine, to her two talk shows, to hanging out with Snoop Dogg at the Olympics. She even did a stint in prison! However, no matter how much older Stewart gets, she stays looking youthful. Stewart could pass for someone a few decades younger, which has led to many wondering if she's yet another celebrity who's had plastic surgery.
In January 2026, Stewart addressed rumors that she had gone under the knife in an interview with People. "Everybody insists that I've had plastic surgery and I have not ever had plastic surgery. I'm the most honest person on earth — but if they won't take my word for it, I don't know. How can they not take my word for it? That's the truth!"
That's not entirely accurate though. Stewart confessed to having plastic surgery one time, but only to fix an injury which occurred when she accidentally scared one of her French bulldogs, who jumped up and ran into her face so hard that "she bashed my lip into my tooth and split it from my lip almost all the way to my nose." This led to a a trip to the hospital where Stewart received 16 stitches. "That is the only time I've ever had a plastic surgeon touch my face."
Martha Stewart shared a shocking photo on Instagram in 2025
One of the reasons why Martha Stewart may have felt like she needed to address the plastic surgery rumors was because of a photo she posted on Instagram in September 2025. Alongside a caption for her Elm Bioscience skincare product line, Stewart wrote in part, "This selfie shows how beautifully my skin has responded to every day applications of A30 serum. My skin is tight. It is very clear. Few pores are evident and my skin radiates good health and good care."
The accompanying photo showed her holding up the serum, but it was her face that got everyone's attention. With her blonde hair, shiny lips pushed out, and a face and neck that's nearly wrinkle free, she looked like someone else completely. Not only did users notice, but so did Page Six, which speculated that Stewart either had plastic surgery or was using AI to alter her appearance.