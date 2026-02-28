Disgraced Former Prince Andrew Has Made History For All The Wrong Reasons

On February 19, 2026, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of King Charles III, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released from custody without charges about 11 hours later, leading to the moment a photographer quickly snapped the infamous photo of a wide-eyed Andrew looking terrified in the back of a car. Nobody knows how things will turn out for Andrew, but at the very least, he's already made history twice: He was the first royal to be stripped of a title in over 100 years, and he became the first royal to be arrested in almost 400 years.

In October 2025, Charles took away his brother's titles, including that of Duke of York. This also affected his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who will not be known as the Duchess of York moving forward. You have to go all the way back to 1917 for the last time a member of the royal family experienced a similar disgrace. Then, a grandchild of Queen Victoria, Prince Charles Edward, had all his titles (such as the Duke of Albany) stripped away by British Parliament through the Titles Deprivation Act 1917. The reasoning was because the prince — who became the Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha when he was still a teenager — gave up his ties to the family to fight on the side of Germany in World War I.

Andrew's arrest also marked the first time a royal family member had been arrested since King Charles I in 1649. He was brought in on charges of high treason, and once he was found guilty, he was beheaded three days afterward.