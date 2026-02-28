Don Lemon's Rumored Age-Gap Romance With A Coworker Raised Eyebrows At CNN

When former CNN anchor and now independent journalist Don Lemon was arrested on January 30, 2026 over accusations that he violated the FACE Act, the first thing viewers saw the next day was Lemon striding to a podium for a news conference hand-in-hand with husband Tim Malone. Malone, a New York realtor, is 18 years younger than Lemon. It's nearly the exact same age difference Lemon once had with another man, except that time, it wasn't so accepted.

A 2023 article from Variety detailed Lemon's rise and fall at CNN. Part of the fall had to do with Lemon's love life. It wasn't until 2011 that he came out as gay. Before this, he was not open to the public about his sexuality, but it wasn't a secret to those that knew him. Variety reported that, when Lemon was 41, he engaged in a relationship with a much-younger staffer, despite being his superior at CNN.

The recently graduated staffer was just 22, making him 19 years Lemon's junior. The controversial journalist seemingly didn't care about the optics of someone high up the ladder for the network, as one its most famous faces, dating date someone who was not only so young, but new to the company, because the couple even carpooled to work. As one senior executive summed it up, "As fast as you could make a rule, Don would bend it." However, this controversial relationship was only one example of how far Lemon would try to take things.