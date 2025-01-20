Inside The Rumored Drama Between CNN's Kaitlan Collins And Former Co-Host Don Lemon

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins has earned the reputation of being a hard-hitting reporter, most notably with her presidential election coverage. Collins interviewed Donald Trump in 2023, where she countered his claims of voter fraud stemming from the previous election. She also interviewed Donald Trump Jr. in 2024, where she pushed back on his assertion that the media had contributed to the attacks on his father.

But for many people, it was the story of her interaction with former CNN host Don Lemon that put Collins on their radar. According to the New York Post, an incident occurred on the set of "CNN This Morning," the show once hosted by Collins, Lemon, and Poppy Harlow. Lemon confronted Collins off the air, upset that she had interrupted him during a live segment.

Lemon supposedly screamed at Collins, causing the shaken reporter to run out of the studio. But that wasn't the first time that a situation between Lemon and Collins made the news.