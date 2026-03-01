The differences between the late Queen Elizabeth II's older sons couldn't be more obvious, and they were brought out in full force after the shocking birthday arrest of the former Prince Andrew. Having previously yanked away all his royal titles, big brother King Charles III proceeded to give Andrew the middle finger by going about his business and issuing a statement making it clear he wouldn't be trying to defend or protect his disgraced bro. How could two princes raised in the same privileged household turn out so differently? Likely because their upbringings were less similar than you might think.

There was no such thing as helicopter, gentle, or FIFO parenting when the queen and Prince Philip welcomed their oldest child and heir in 1948. Children, especially royal ones, weren't expected to spend quality time with their parents or be engaged in constant activity. Like little royals of generations past, Charles and his siblings were raised primarily by nannies. One of them, Mabel Anderson, was a special favorite; he called her "Mipsy" and adored her so much that he paid a personal visit to her on her 100th birthday in February 2026.

Yet by the time Andrew was born, Her Majesty had adopted a more modern approach and was more involved in the rearing of her youngest sons. Royal biographer Catherine Mayer once noted (via The New York Times), "Charles and Anne got very different parenting styles to Andrew and Edward. It was almost like they had different parents." Andrew's outgoing and athletic personality was also thought to be more compatible with his royal mum and dad, who seemed to relate to him more than to Charles.