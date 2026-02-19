King Charles Gives Brother Andrew The Middle Finger On Day Of His Arrest With Public Outing

King Charles had quite the full schedule the day Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested, and his old home, Royal Lodge, was searched by police. Before heading over to London Fashion Week, the king hosted several foreign dignitaries in London at St. James's Palace. Evidently, Charles didn't want to let Andrew's problems interfere with his royal duties. That in itself sent a statement. He did, however, find the time in his busy schedule to release a formal statement. And it's safe to assume Andrew didn't feel comforted by his brother's words.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," Charles wrote. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," he added (via Page Six). And in case anyone was still wondering, Charles was firm about his refusal to pull any strings to get Andrew out of the mess he's made. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," he asserted, noting, "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course." Charles has, in fact, been clear before about how he wants to deal with his brother's alleged crimes. From stripping Andrew's titles in November 2025, to kicking him out of Royal Lodge, Charles has made his opinion clear: he's not coming to save his brother.