Inside Lily Collins' Complicated Relationship With Her Famous Father

Being the child of a famous celebrity isn't always the easiest thing in the world. Not only does the child themselves effectively become a public figure by association, but if the parent's career is one that requires them to be away from home, it can start to put serious strain on that relationship. One person who knows this all too well is Lily Collins, daughter of legendary musician Phil Collins.

Her Oscar and Grammy-winning father's fame was something Lily (who has since become a famous actress in her own right) struggled to come to terms with when she was still only a child. Not helping matters was Phil's divorce from Lily's mother, Jill Tavelman, which resulted in the future "Emily in Paris" star living on an entirely separate continent from her dad. As Lily recalled in her 2017 memoir "Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me," this led to her walking on eggshells on the rare occasion they actually saw each other. "Because my dad was often gone, I never wanted to do anything that would make him stay away even longer," she wrote (via Us Weekly), adding, "I became extra careful about what I said and how I said it, afraid he'd think I was angry or didn't love him. And the truth is, I was angry. I missed him and wanted him there."