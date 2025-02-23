6 Nepo Baby Couples Who Have Found Lasting Love
Nepo babies have given us tons of mixed feelings over the years. Some celebrities' takes on being nepo babies have left us cringing while others openly acknowledged their privilege, earned their spot in Hollywood, and ultimately led us to believe that there's always more ground to cover in the polarizing debate. And if all of that wasn't confusing enough already, certain celebrity kids have found love with other members of their elite group and given us more to love (until their eventual split, that is). For instance, in February 2022, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's daughter, Iris Apatow, debuted her romance with Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson's son, Ryder Robinson, through a sweet Instagram photo.
The following month, the "This Is 40" star confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she had essentially known Ryder her whole life because their families were longtime friends, and the duo had even attended the same school. However, their bond eventually turned romantic, with Iris gushing, "He's very wonderful and I think I'm very lucky to have someone who cares about me like him." Unfortunately, they parted ways after less than a year together.
Another short-lived nepo baby relationship that similarly managed to steal people's hearts was Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger's. Schwarzenegger's mother, Maria Shriver, apparently didn't like his romance with Cyrus, but they split up after just a few months in 2015 because they were in different life stages, per People insiders. While that may make it seem like nepo baby couples don't tend to stand the test of time, plenty of them have proved the opposite is true.
Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson's relationship has been full of surprises
When Meryl Streep and Don Gummer's daughter, Grace Gummer, attended the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artist Dinner in April 2019, her path reportedly crossed with that of Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones' step-son, Mark Ronson. The super producer recalled that Tame Impala's album "Innerspeaker" was playing when they locked lips for the first time, on "The FADER Uncovered" podcast in May 2021. Additionally, Ronson was thrilled to share that he had popped the question to her about a week prior. But the Grammy-winner took us all by surprise in September 2021 by sharing a photo on Instagram of his wedding to Grace, on his 45th birthday.
In the heartfelt caption, Ronson thanked the "Mr. Robot" star for giving him the absolute best year of his existence thus far and expressed his desire to spend all of his future birthdays with her. Meanwhile, in an August 2022 Instagram post celebrating their first wedding anniversary, the British DJ gushed about how Grace made him believe in the kind of love he thought was fake, writing, "When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting Hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love," adding. "So now I guess I'm [either] someone who spouts Hallmark nonsense or I'm a freak anomaly of love."
In March 2023, Ronson's sister, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, informed People that the nepo baby couple had welcomed their baby girl about two months ago. They continued their streak of pleasantly surprising us in December 2024 when Gracie casually debuted a baby bump at Justin Theroux's Christmas party.
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham married in 2022
David and Victoria Beckham's eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham, found his perfect match in Nicola Peltz — model, actor, and the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz. These two gorgeous nepo babies were first linked in October 2019 after being spotted leaving Leonardo DiCaprio's home for a quiet dinner date. However, the "Lola" star only announced their romance publicly in January 2020 with a low-key Instagram post. Nicola revealed to Cosmopolitan in 2023 that she had first met her partner at Coachella about seven years prior, and they casually hung out since he was friends with her brother.
However, a romantic connection only blossomed after they chatted properly at a Halloween party, presumably DiCaprio's, in 2019. Additionally, Nicola disclosed that Brooklyn didn't hesitate to tell her that he seriously wanted a future with her even in the early days of their relationship. So, it's unsurprising that he popped the question in 2020 after less than a year of courtship. Although the celebrity couple initially ran into some trouble while planning their big day, which ultimately led Nicola's dad to sue two of their wedding planners, they finally tied the knot in April 2022.
During a November 2022 chat with People, Brooklyn shared that he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and be a young father. Nicola similarly told Cosmopolitan that she couldn't wait to grow their family someday, but the ambitious starlet wanted to tick off a few more boxes in her burgeoning career first. In the meantime, though, these two nepo babies only seem to be falling deeper in love based on their consistently loved-up Instagram posts about each other.
Jasmin Lawrence fell in love with her best friend, Eric Murphy
While speaking to InTouch Weekly in January 2022, comedian Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin Lawrence, revealed that her uncle had introduced her to Eddie Murphy's son, Eric Murphy. She explained that they became fast friends due to having tons of common ground, and the fact that they both grew up with comedians for fathers only brought the nepo babies even closer. Eventually, their platonic connection turned romantic, and Jasmin announced their romance to the world with a June 2021 Instagram post. When InTouch Weekly asked her what made their relationship work, Jasmin answered simply, "He's my best friend." She continued, "We just love each other's company. We laugh together. [...] Having similar backgrounds definitely helps because there's certain things that I don't have to explain. He just gets it."
Their love for each other was apparent in the many Instagram posts they shared to gush about each other in the following years. Meanwhile, when Martin appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in June 2022, he clarified that he and Eddie hadn't discussed their kids' relationship, and they mostly just sat on the sidelines and let them make their own calls. Still, he joked that if things got more serious, he hoped that the legendary "Beverly Hills Cop" star, whom he, notably, previously worked with too, would foot the costs of their wedding. Weirdly enough, just a month after the interview aired, Jasmin caught the bouquet at Eric's sister Bria Murphy's wedding reception, seemingly sealing the deal for her future. Eric then popped the question in November 2024 and shared the video of the romantic proposal on Instagram.
Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins fell in love while working together
Charlie McDowell, son of actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell, found lasting love with Lily Collins, daughter of iconic musician Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman. The nepo baby couple apparently fell for each other back in 2019 after Lily was cast in a film that Charlie was directing called "Gilded Rage." During a 2020 appearance on "LIVE with Kelly and Mark," the "Emily in Paris" star confessed that she knew she would spend the rest of her life with Charlie pretty much the first moment she ever laid eyes on him. And her wishes for forever with her beau started coming true in 2020 when he popped the question while they were vacationing in New Mexico. Lily and Charlie's nuptials were equally scenic, taking place in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado, in July 2021.
When their second wedding anniversary rolled around, the "Love, Rosie" actor penned a heartfelt tribute for her husband on Instagram, enthusing, "You make me a stronger, bolder, and brighter human. Thank you for being the greatest partner I could ever imagine and for making me smile like no other." In January 2025, Lily confirmed in another Instagram post that they had welcomed their first child, daughter Tove Jane McDowell, via surrogate. While the couple's personal lives thrived, they also excelled together professionally. After joining forces for the 2022 thriller, "Windfall," the talented nepo babies went on to launch their own production company, Case Study Films, with Alex Orlovsky.
Frances Bean Cobain found the one in Riley Hawk
In a February 2022 Instagram post, Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain's daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, revealed that she had found love with Tony Hawk and ex-wife Cindy Dunbar's son, Riley Hawk. In addition to including a snap of her beau cuddling a dog adorably dressed as Santa, Frances also shared a photo of them snuggling beside Tony and his current wife, Catherine Goodman. After that sweet debut, Frances and Riley's relationship remained relatively private. However, she did include a snap of them taking an elevator selfie in an August 2022 post celebrating her 30th birthday. Then, People confirmed that Riley and Frances had quietly tied the knot on October 7, 2023. Although most details of their big day remain a mystery, their wedding certificate revealed that R.E.M. lead singer and Frances' godfather, Michael Stipe, had served as the officiant.
In 2024, the late Nirvana front-man's daughter took to Instagram once more to happily announce that she and Riley had welcomed their son, Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk, on September 17. Tony immediately popped into the announcement's comments section to write, "My favorite grandson!" It's safe to say that the legendary skateboarder couldn't be happier about his daughter-in-law's addition to their family because Tony also left a sweet comment under her 2024 reflection post, writing, "Thank you for the magical gift!" with emojis of grandparents. Frances sweetly responded to her father-in-law with: "Best papa ever!" They clearly enjoy a tight-knit bond, which is sadly unlike Frances' relationship with her mother, Courtney Love, since that has always been full of ups and downs.
Trevor Lukather and Madison Cain had a modern-day love story
Toto guitarist Steve Lukather's son, Trevor Lukather, found love with the child of another rock star instrumentalist: Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain's daughter, Madison Cain. During a 2022 interview with People, Madison noted that although she knew of Trevor because they had common friends, Madison only started taking more interest in him after spotting him on her Instagram Explore page. So, she wasted no time sliding into his DMs and offering both Trevor and his famous father tickets to Jonathan's next show. On the other end, Trevor was instantly smitten after seeing a photo of Madison.
Sparks flew IRL when they met for the first time, and the rock star nepo babies started dating shortly afterward. In a 2024 chat with People, Trevor and his The Effect bandmate, Nic Collins, proudly proclaimed that Madison supported their band by taking photos of them and even directing their music videos. Collins even enthused that she was the glue that held the group together. Elsewhere, Trevor told People that he popped the question in 2020, and the happy couple went on to get married in 2022. Trevor never seriously considered marriage before because he hadn't seen a healthy example of it since his parents divorced when he was three.
However, Madison had completely changed her husband's perspective, with the musician extolling, "Madison has made me the best version of myself. She is my rock in life." Meanwhile, she gushed about him, "The unconditional love he's shown me every day has profoundly helped me grow into the woman I always wanted to be, cherishing me for all that I am in my most authentic self."