6 Nepo Baby Couples Who Have Found Lasting Love

Nepo babies have given us tons of mixed feelings over the years. Some celebrities' takes on being nepo babies have left us cringing while others openly acknowledged their privilege, earned their spot in Hollywood, and ultimately led us to believe that there's always more ground to cover in the polarizing debate. And if all of that wasn't confusing enough already, certain celebrity kids have found love with other members of their elite group and given us more to love (until their eventual split, that is). For instance, in February 2022, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's daughter, Iris Apatow, debuted her romance with Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson's son, Ryder Robinson, through a sweet Instagram photo.

The following month, the "This Is 40" star confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she had essentially known Ryder her whole life because their families were longtime friends, and the duo had even attended the same school. However, their bond eventually turned romantic, with Iris gushing, "He's very wonderful and I think I'm very lucky to have someone who cares about me like him." Unfortunately, they parted ways after less than a year together.

Another short-lived nepo baby relationship that similarly managed to steal people's hearts was Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger's. Schwarzenegger's mother, Maria Shriver, apparently didn't like his romance with Cyrus, but they split up after just a few months in 2015 because they were in different life stages, per People insiders. While that may make it seem like nepo baby couples don't tend to stand the test of time, plenty of them have proved the opposite is true.

