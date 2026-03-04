The Cosmetic Surgery Rumor Everyone Believes About Dolly Parton

What do Dolly Parton and Marilyn Manson have in common? Well, beyond them being musicians who are unrecognizable without makeup, not much. Interestingly enough, though, both have been the subject of a very similar, surgery-related rumor. Readers of a certain age are likely all too familiar with the schoolyard urban legend that Manson had his bottom ribs surgically removed. Parton has had to contend with near-identical allegations in the past, even if her alleged reasons for undergoing such a procedure are quite different.

The story goes that the "9 to 5" hitmaker had a rib removed in order to both shrink her waist and accentuate her breasts. Not to kill the mystique or anything, but this is not in the least bit true. Shocking, we know. But given Parton's affinity for plastic surgery, it's not difficult to see why a tall tale like this would take hold in the first place — even if all logic and reason dictates that it's utterly absurd. Fortunately for us, the woman herself made her thoughts on the matter perfectly clear during a 2014 interview with Woman's Day.

While discussing some of the false facts that have circulated about Parton over the years, the rib story inevitably came up. "Oh, that is so BS!" the country singer quipped in response, before recalling a time when the rumor actually got back to her: "I went into a restroom in Los Angeles years ago, and this girl said, 'Oh, I want you to tell me, does that really hurt?' I was like, 'What? Does what hurt?' She said, 'Like, when they take your ribs out.' 'Take my ribs out? I was just gonna order ribs for dinner! What are you talking about?'"