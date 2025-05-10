Dolly Parton Is Seriously Unrecognizable In Pre-Plastic Surgery Pics

Dolly Parton's face is so distinguishable that it could be deciphered from a cave painting. Those arched brows, pearly whites, dimples, and signature mole are all features that the beloved singer has practically trademarked throughout her time in the entertainment industry — not to mention her bleach blonde 'do and larger chest. Parton changed country music, and her popularity has only accelerated with every year she's around and continues to work. But if we go back to the start of her career, you'd be shocked by her appearance.

After gaining notoriety as a teen, Parton joined the Porter Wagoner Show in 1967, where she became a series regular. In a clip from her debut episode, the "Jolene" hitmaker looked completely unrecognizable which, granted, it was decades ago (via YouTube). Her signature dimples were accentuated by her fuller face, which looked much softer pre-Botox, before everything was pulled back, for lack of a better phrase. Parton's biggest question-inducing assets, her breasts, were also noticeably smaller, indicating that this was before her pricy implants.

Other photos show off the Grammy winner's youthful skin, which wasn't as heavily made up (another Partron trademark) back then. A throwback image of the prolific singer from a 1966 photo booth is another perfect example of her choice to use minimal cosmetics, yet her eyes still pop, while Parton's smile is quintessentially Dolly. Of course, the one feature that the country icon has actually become more conservative about over the years is her hair, which she styled in a stereotypical 1960s bouffant/beehive when she was younger.