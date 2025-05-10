Dolly Parton Is Seriously Unrecognizable In Pre-Plastic Surgery Pics
Dolly Parton's face is so distinguishable that it could be deciphered from a cave painting. Those arched brows, pearly whites, dimples, and signature mole are all features that the beloved singer has practically trademarked throughout her time in the entertainment industry — not to mention her bleach blonde 'do and larger chest. Parton changed country music, and her popularity has only accelerated with every year she's around and continues to work. But if we go back to the start of her career, you'd be shocked by her appearance.
After gaining notoriety as a teen, Parton joined the Porter Wagoner Show in 1967, where she became a series regular. In a clip from her debut episode, the "Jolene" hitmaker looked completely unrecognizable which, granted, it was decades ago (via YouTube). Her signature dimples were accentuated by her fuller face, which looked much softer pre-Botox, before everything was pulled back, for lack of a better phrase. Parton's biggest question-inducing assets, her breasts, were also noticeably smaller, indicating that this was before her pricy implants.
Other photos show off the Grammy winner's youthful skin, which wasn't as heavily made up (another Partron trademark) back then. A throwback image of the prolific singer from a 1966 photo booth is another perfect example of her choice to use minimal cosmetics, yet her eyes still pop, while Parton's smile is quintessentially Dolly. Of course, the one feature that the country icon has actually become more conservative about over the years is her hair, which she styled in a stereotypical 1960s bouffant/beehive when she was younger.
How much plastic surgery has Dolly Parton had over the years?
It's no secret that Dolly Parton has been under the knife and the legendary singer isn't exactly trying to hide it, either. Parton's lavish life has granted her all kinds of luxuries, including cosmetic surgeries, which generally come at a high cost. As the "9 to 5" hitmaker once famously said, "It costs a lot of money to look this cheap!" Over the years, Parton has got facelifts, fillers, Botox, and a breast augmentation, to name just a few. "If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I'll tuck it, suck it or pluck it," she hilariously revealed to Saga Magazine in 2023.
At this point, Parton's cosmetic alterations are key features that most people directly associate with her iconic image. And, during a 2003 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the "I Will Always Love You" singer admitted that she is adamant about maintaining it, proudly calling herself a "cartoon" (via YouTube). "I'm kind of like a show dog, so I've gotta keep myself up," Parton quipped.
Her breasts, as she acknowledged, are among her biggest (literally) selling points, too, with the Grammy winner confidently stating, "I call these my weapons of mass destruction." Suffice it to say that Parton is refreshingly open about her frequent trips to the plastic surgeon, and is fine laughing at herself for it too. Her detractors may think she's over-the-top, but clearly, it's by design.