Side-By-Side Pics Of Meryl Streep's Face Transformation Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine
You can ask most people, and, ten times out of ten, you are bound to hear that there's nothing Meryl Streep can't do. The Hollywood veteran has been nominated at the Oscars a whopping 21 times, and she is the definition of a powerhouse performance – Donald Trump disagrees, but she fired back. As the years pass, Streep is proving that she's also great at something else: aging. Fans who follow her career have an idea of her stunning transformation, but it's only when you put side-by-side photos that you realize that "The Devil Wears Prada" star has aged like the finest of wines.
The photo on the left shows Meryl Streep in 1976, a time when she was just kicking off her career in Hollywood and was three years away from getting her first Oscar nomination for her performance in "The Deer Hunter." You can see the delicate lines from a youthful face, but also that young Meryl Streep is identical to her daughters, Mamie Gummer and Grace Gummer in particular. The photo on the right, taken in 2025, shows a 76-year-old Streep with her signature glasses and aging lines that don't hide or disguise how old she is.
By any standards, Streep looks great for someone in their late 70s, and you can see by the expression on her face that she still has a lot of energy in her bones. The living legend has been vocal about her preference to age naturally, and it seems like she won't change her stance as the years pass.
What is Meryl Streep's opinion on plastic surgery?
Meryl Streep has consistently talked about just letting her body do what it will as the years go by. In 2008, she commented that you have to embrace getting older (via People). In 2009, she spoke with Vanity Fair and suggested that one of the reasons why she doesn't consider cosmetic procedures is because she is afraid that it might change the way she performs. She explained, "When I see it in people I meet, it's like an interruption in communication with them. It's like a flag in front of the view, and that, for an actor, is like wearing a veil — it's not a good thing."
Of course, there are actors who fully embraced cosmetic procedures and are doing just fine. Streep is challenging the Hollywood norm by choosing to age naturally, but she is also showing to her fellow stars that ultimately they are allowed to decide how they are going to look as long as they continue to work on their craft. In 2026, Streep is making her anticipated return as Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada 2," and she's even gotten to tickle her funny bone in the award-winning comedy "Only Murders in the Building." Hopefully, we will keep seeing her on our screens while the diva continues to age gracefully.