Side-By-Side Pics Of Meryl Streep's Face Transformation Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine

You can ask most people, and, ten times out of ten, you are bound to hear that there's nothing Meryl Streep can't do. The Hollywood veteran has been nominated at the Oscars a whopping 21 times, and she is the definition of a powerhouse performance – Donald Trump disagrees, but she fired back. As the years pass, Streep is proving that she's also great at something else: aging. Fans who follow her career have an idea of her stunning transformation, but it's only when you put side-by-side photos that you realize that "The Devil Wears Prada" star has aged like the finest of wines.

The photo on the left shows Meryl Streep in 1976, a time when she was just kicking off her career in Hollywood and was three years away from getting her first Oscar nomination for her performance in "The Deer Hunter." You can see the delicate lines from a youthful face, but also that young Meryl Streep is identical to her daughters, Mamie Gummer and Grace Gummer in particular. The photo on the right, taken in 2025, shows a 76-year-old Streep with her signature glasses and aging lines that don't hide or disguise how old she is.

Jack Mitchell & Taylor Hill/Getty

By any standards, Streep looks great for someone in their late 70s, and you can see by the expression on her face that she still has a lot of energy in her bones. The living legend has been vocal about her preference to age naturally, and it seems like she won't change her stance as the years pass.