Side-By-Side Pics Of Neve Campbell's Stunning Face Transformation
When the first "Scream" film premiered in 1996, Neve Campbell became the face of a new generation of "scream queens," carrying the torch previously held by the likes of "Halloween" lead Jamie Lee Curtis and "A Nightmare on Elm Street" star Heather Langenkamp. Of course, 1996 was a long time ago now, and a whole new crop of female horror stars have emerged in the decades since director Wes Craven's cutting satirization of the genre he helped popularize. But while it's true that the original cast of "Scream" looks quite a bit different today than they did back in the '90s, there's no denying that Campbell has aged like fine wine. And side-by-side photos perfectly illustrate her stunning face transformation.
The photo on the left was snapped all the way back in September of 1997, when Campbell attended the Hollywood premiere of "Scream 2." The actor was just one month away from her 24th birthday when she walked the red carpet that night. The photo on the right, meanwhile, was taken nearly three full decades years later, when the Campbell — then 52 — similarly attended the premiere of "Scream 7" in the City of Angels. And based on what Campbell has said about her approach to getting older, we're definitely starting to believe the theories that one of the best things you can do to age gracefully is not worry too much about aging gracefully.
Turning 50 was no big deal for Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell turned 50 years old on October 3, 2023. And while reaching the semicentennial milestone can certainly be daunting for some, the "Scream" star made it clear during an interview for People's "Beautiful Issue" a few months later that she wasn't sweating it too much. "I think we have an idea that 50 is old. It ain't old! As long as we feel good, the number doesn't matter," Campbell said in May 2024, adding that she likes to dress down and skip the makeup unless she has a specific reason to get dolled up.
To that end, as Campbell has gotten older, much of her focus has shifted towards being a mom. "The best thing about entering this decade of my life is being present, looking for fun and new experiences and enjoying time with my kids," the "House of Cards" actor shared. Speaking of her kids, Campbell also revealed how she wants them to think of beauty as they get older themselves. "Be happy, and present, and kind, and have empathy and be aware of other people's stories. That, to me, is beauty," she said.
Campbell also reflected on 30 years of "Scream" itself during an appearance on "The View" in February 2026. And if you needed more proof that she has a winning face, it apparently even had Prince Harry enamored for a time (do you think he has a thing for TV and movie stars?). "I was at a party in London and ... someone was like, 'There's Harry,'" Campbell recalled. "And we ended up gabbing, and yeah, he said he grew up with a poster of me on his wall. ... I can't even compute that," she laughed.