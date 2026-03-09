Side-By-Side Pics Of Neve Campbell's Stunning Face Transformation

Neve Campbell turned 50 years old on October 3, 2023. And while reaching the semicentennial milestone can certainly be daunting for some, the "Scream" star made it clear during an interview for People's "Beautiful Issue" a few months later that she wasn't sweating it too much. "I think we have an idea that 50 is old. It ain't old! As long as we feel good, the number doesn't matter," Campbell said in May 2024, adding that she likes to dress down and skip the makeup unless she has a specific reason to get dolled up.

To that end, as Campbell has gotten older, much of her focus has shifted towards being a mom. "The best thing about entering this decade of my life is being present, looking for fun and new experiences and enjoying time with my kids," the "House of Cards" actor shared. Speaking of her kids, Campbell also revealed how she wants them to think of beauty as they get older themselves. "Be happy, and present, and kind, and have empathy and be aware of other people's stories. That, to me, is beauty," she said.

Campbell also reflected on 30 years of "Scream" itself during an appearance on "The View" in February 2026. And if you needed more proof that she has a winning face, it apparently even had Prince Harry enamored for a time (do you think he has a thing for TV and movie stars?). "I was at a party in London and ... someone was like, 'There's Harry,'" Campbell recalled. "And we ended up gabbing, and yeah, he said he grew up with a poster of me on his wall. ... I can't even compute that," she laughed.