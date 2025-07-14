15 Actresses Who Have Aged Like Fine Wine

Gillian Anderson may seem like the eternal personification of glam, given how charismatic she is even past 55. But that's just who she is; she is neither trying to pretend nor appear to be younger than she is. As she told British Vogue, her goal is to be her most authentic self — sans makeup and red carpet clothes — on social media, to give women a more realistic view of aging in the public eye. "I try not to have it be a huge focus or a concern because it's important to me that how I look in real life is the way I present myself to the world."

Instead of vigorous skincare, Anderson is more focused on being comfortable with the changes that come with age, wrinkles and all. This acceptance didn't come overnight, though. The "Sex Education" star went through difficult days and inconsolable tears triggered by uneasy reflections about her age — a truth that became all the more unavoidable as she watched herself on screen, per British Vogue. But she came out on the other side with a profound realization: "The thing to remember is, how one looks in the mirror is the youngest one will ever look again. So you can't do anything but celebrate it!"