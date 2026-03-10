Kylie Jenner 'Ozempic Hands' Accusations Is Social Media Jumping To Conclusions, Expert Says

Celebs who aren't using Ozempic to lose weight are probably pretty peeved at their colleagues who do, because these days, even the slightest change in appearance is attributed to the super popular weight loss drug. Kylie Jenner likely knows this feeling all too well. She has been weathering a barrage of accusations that she's sporting what is known as "Ozempic hands." Netizens have made hurtful comments on her Instagram posts like, "She forgot to photoshop her Ozempic hands," (via Bored Panda). Jenner has revealed her secret for staying fit in the past, and it notably all came down to diet and exercise.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

As the reality star's critics continued pointing out that her hands appeared unnaturally thin in photographs, an expert clarified to The List that the internet is, as per usual, jumping to conclusions without any concrete evidence. For the uninitiated, the term "Ozempic hands" refers to the rapid loss of subcutaneous fat in the hands, which happens very easily because not much of it is stored there. As board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Brandon Richland, who practices at Richland MD and Richland Aesthetics, exclusively told us, "When someone loses weight quickly, whether through lifestyle changes or GLP-1 medications, that small layer of fat that cushions the back of the hand diminishes. This makes the underlying structures, like the extensor tendons and dorsal veins, appear much more prominent."

Richland agrees that Jenner's hands appeared slimmer in 2026 compared to pictures from 2025, but he wouldn't necessarily attribute it to Ozempic. "It is important to remember that this is a hallmark of weight loss in general, not a specific side effect unique to a drug," the expert pointed out. Richland ultimately surmised that the "Ozempic hands" accusations largely stem from it becoming a buzzword on social media in recent years.