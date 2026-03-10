Kylie Jenner 'Ozempic Hands' Accusations Is Social Media Jumping To Conclusions, Expert Says
Celebs who aren't using Ozempic to lose weight are probably pretty peeved at their colleagues who do, because these days, even the slightest change in appearance is attributed to the super popular weight loss drug. Kylie Jenner likely knows this feeling all too well. She has been weathering a barrage of accusations that she's sporting what is known as "Ozempic hands." Netizens have made hurtful comments on her Instagram posts like, "She forgot to photoshop her Ozempic hands," (via Bored Panda). Jenner has revealed her secret for staying fit in the past, and it notably all came down to diet and exercise.
As the reality star's critics continued pointing out that her hands appeared unnaturally thin in photographs, an expert clarified to The List that the internet is, as per usual, jumping to conclusions without any concrete evidence. For the uninitiated, the term "Ozempic hands" refers to the rapid loss of subcutaneous fat in the hands, which happens very easily because not much of it is stored there. As board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Brandon Richland, who practices at Richland MD and Richland Aesthetics, exclusively told us, "When someone loses weight quickly, whether through lifestyle changes or GLP-1 medications, that small layer of fat that cushions the back of the hand diminishes. This makes the underlying structures, like the extensor tendons and dorsal veins, appear much more prominent."
Richland agrees that Jenner's hands appeared slimmer in 2026 compared to pictures from 2025, but he wouldn't necessarily attribute it to Ozempic. "It is important to remember that this is a hallmark of weight loss in general, not a specific side effect unique to a drug," the expert pointed out. Richland ultimately surmised that the "Ozempic hands" accusations largely stem from it becoming a buzzword on social media in recent years.
Kylie Jenner has expressed her frustration over the Ozempic rumors
Kylie Jenner really struggled to lose weight after giving birth to her second child in 2022. She even took to Instagram to discuss how tough it was to bounce back after having a baby, admitting simply, "It's not been easy. It's very hard," per Entertainment Tonight. In fact, the Kylie Cosmetics founder noted that losing weight after her first pregnancy was a little easier than after her second. Jenner also opened up about her tough postpartum experience in a 2024 interview with British Vogue, where she also voiced her frustration over the Ozempic rumors. "I feel like people didn't give me, or give women in general, enough empathy," Jenner said at the time. "I see pictures [online] and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something."
And yet, the speculation has ramped up in the intervening time. Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Brandon Richland confirmed to The List that the weight Jenner lost after her two pregnancies is actually more likely the reason her hands look more slender these days. "When you lose a significant amount of weight, your body doesn't get to choose where the fat comes from," he explained. "If she has reached a lower weight than she has maintained in recent years, it is entirely natural for her hands to look more skeletal or aged to the casual observer." And if Jenner is using Ozempic, then that's her choice, and the internet would do well to remember that.