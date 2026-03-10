Sarah Ferguson Went On A Lavish Getaway Amid Ex-Prince Andrew's Mounting Scandals

Britain's royal family found itself in the center of the Jeffrey Epstein story, thanks to the actions of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The brother of King Charles III, Andrew had his titles taken from him, disgracing the family. And while Andrew has started to see the repercussions for his actions, his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has taken the opportunity to escape to Switzerland in an attempt to avoid the press. Ferguson, according to the Daily Mail, checked into Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich at the end of 2025 and stayed through January 2026. Along with keeping her out of sight from the paparazzi, the clinic, which the paper reports costs £13,000 a day ($17,400), gives Ferguson access to numerous medical professionals, and even her own chauffeur and chef.

Ferguson has discussed her love for the Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in the past, writing an article for The Telegraph about how the clinic has helped her with her mental health issues by using what she called "cutting-edge therapies." Ferguson's stay at the Paracelsus Recovery Clinic came before Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his birthday in February, but she may wish to return there soon.

A source told the Daily Mail that Ferguson checked into Paracelsus in December because of emails being publicly released as part of the Epstein files investigation, leaving her "absolutely crushed." Ferguson, who divorced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 1996, had continued her own friendship with Epstein even after some of his offenses came to light, going so far as to ask his forgiveness after she publicly denounced him and taking her daughters to have lunch with Epstein shortly after he was released from Florida county jail in 2009.