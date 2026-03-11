Scandals That Aren't Helping Timothée Chalamet's Reputation
As far as Timothée Chalamet's awkward moments go, he hit a home run in February 2026 when the actor asserted that ballet and opera had become irrelevant in the 21st century. During a chat with Matthew McConaughey, at the Variety and CNN Town Hall, Chalamet expressed his hope that cinema would remain relevant for years to come, then added, "And I don't wanna be working in ballet or opera, or, you know, things where it's like, 'Hey, let's keep this thing alive.' Even though no one cares about this anymore," (via YouTube). Turns out, a lot of people still care about it, to the extent that Chalamet's comment made headlines in March 2026, as the Oscars drew near.
He was nominated for best actor, for his performance in "Marty Supreme," and was even the favorite to win, but the scandalous stance was widely believed to hurt his chances of bagging the award. Some prominent names in Hollywood even spoke out against Chalamet. Doja Cat took to TikTok to point out, in a since-deleted video, "Opera is 400 years old and ballet is 500 years old. Somebody named Timothée Chalamet had the nerve, big guy by the way, had the nerve, on camera that nobody cares about it [opera and ballet]," as reported by the Daily Mail.
Elsewhere, Jamie Lee Curtis took to her Instagram Stories to question, "Why are any artists taking shots at any other artists?" (via BBC), and Whoopi Goldberg addressed the saga on "The View," sarcastically stating, "He is a boy to me. No disrespect." This echoed Chalamet's apology, which clarified that he hadn't meant any disrespect. "Really, don't apologize when you've insulted. It doesn't sound right. You can't say, 'Oh, this is dumb, no disrespect.' That's absolute disrespect," Goldberg fumed, per the Daily Mail.
Timothée Chalamet's conduct has been raising eyebrows for a while
Timothée Chalamet has had quite the transformation over the years, but the actor's success may have gone to his head. Chalamet lives an insanely lavish life, and if you're wondering just how lavish, well, look no further than the rumors that he had his personal chef prepare three different breakfasts for him while working on "Wonka." And no, it wasn't because the actor prefers a second, and seemingly third, breakfast like your friendly neighborhood hobbit — it was so he could choose one and discard the rest. This little tidbit came from comedian Tom Davis, who also worked on "Wonka." He admitted that the whole breakfast operation annoyed him during an interview on the "Parenting Hell" podcast (via the Daily Mail). Further, several sources dished to Radar Online in February 2026 that Chalamet was way too big for his boots and that he was hemorrhaging friendships because of his attitude.
"Right now, some feel like ambition has taken center stage — to the point where it seems he has become possessed by a ballooning ego, and would trade almost anything for that Oscar moment," one insider divulged. A Hollywood source added that Chalamet didn't take his 2025 Oscar loss very well either. "It wasn't a fleeting disappointment — it lingered. People noticed that he seemed visibly deflated and struggled to mask his frustration for quite some time," they noted. "In an industry where composure is everything, especially during awards season, that kind of reaction doesn't go unnoticed." Needless to say, the "Dune" star isn't exactly Hollywood's darling anymore, and it remains to be seen whether Chalamet can regain some of that goodwill with his future performances (and potential Oscar wins).