Scandals That Aren't Helping Timothée Chalamet's Reputation

As far as Timothée Chalamet's awkward moments go, he hit a home run in February 2026 when the actor asserted that ballet and opera had become irrelevant in the 21st century. During a chat with Matthew McConaughey, at the Variety and CNN Town Hall, Chalamet expressed his hope that cinema would remain relevant for years to come, then added, "And I don't wanna be working in ballet or opera, or, you know, things where it's like, 'Hey, let's keep this thing alive.' Even though no one cares about this anymore," (via YouTube). Turns out, a lot of people still care about it, to the extent that Chalamet's comment made headlines in March 2026, as the Oscars drew near.

He was nominated for best actor, for his performance in "Marty Supreme," and was even the favorite to win, but the scandalous stance was widely believed to hurt his chances of bagging the award. Some prominent names in Hollywood even spoke out against Chalamet. Doja Cat took to TikTok to point out, in a since-deleted video, "Opera is 400 years old and ballet is 500 years old. Somebody named Timothée Chalamet had the nerve, big guy by the way, had the nerve, on camera that nobody cares about it [opera and ballet]," as reported by the Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, Jamie Lee Curtis took to her Instagram Stories to question, "Why are any artists taking shots at any other artists?" (via BBC), and Whoopi Goldberg addressed the saga on "The View," sarcastically stating, "He is a boy to me. No disrespect." This echoed Chalamet's apology, which clarified that he hadn't meant any disrespect. "Really, don't apologize when you've insulted. It doesn't sound right. You can't say, 'Oh, this is dumb, no disrespect.' That's absolute disrespect," Goldberg fumed, per the Daily Mail.