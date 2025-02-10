The Lavish Life Of Timothée Chalamet

Though he had roles on shows like "Homeland" and starred in smaller films like "Miss Stevens" early in his career, Timothée Chalamet's star was launched into the stratosphere by his role in Luca Guadagnino's 2017 film "Call Me By Your Name." That means Chalamet has been mega-famous for less than a decade, and he's still learning how to exist in the public eye. To that end, he told British Vogue that he's had to adjust his expectations for himself on the fly, recalling, "In my late teenage years ... I felt like I reduced my goal to something more realistic, which was to work in theatre and hopefully make enough money doing either a TV show or something I could sustain myself [with]. And then it felt like every dream came true, exponentially. And then life is moving at six million miles per hour."

Advertisement

Chalamet has had quite the transformation, and that new, fast-paced life has turned out to be quite lavish. He's a full-fledged movie star now, anchoring multiple blockbusters and raking in accolades from the industry just about every time he steps in front of a camera. Even as he's still figuring out his relationship to fame, Chalamet seems to be relaxing into the role expected of him as a public figure — flights on private jets, expensive real estate purchases, high-profile flings, and much more. Read on for a peek inside Timothée Chalamet's lavish life.