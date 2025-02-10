The Lavish Life Of Timothée Chalamet
Though he had roles on shows like "Homeland" and starred in smaller films like "Miss Stevens" early in his career, Timothée Chalamet's star was launched into the stratosphere by his role in Luca Guadagnino's 2017 film "Call Me By Your Name." That means Chalamet has been mega-famous for less than a decade, and he's still learning how to exist in the public eye. To that end, he told British Vogue that he's had to adjust his expectations for himself on the fly, recalling, "In my late teenage years ... I felt like I reduced my goal to something more realistic, which was to work in theatre and hopefully make enough money doing either a TV show or something I could sustain myself [with]. And then it felt like every dream came true, exponentially. And then life is moving at six million miles per hour."
Chalamet has had quite the transformation, and that new, fast-paced life has turned out to be quite lavish. He's a full-fledged movie star now, anchoring multiple blockbusters and raking in accolades from the industry just about every time he steps in front of a camera. Even as he's still figuring out his relationship to fame, Chalamet seems to be relaxing into the role expected of him as a public figure — flights on private jets, expensive real estate purchases, high-profile flings, and much more. Read on for a peek inside Timothée Chalamet's lavish life.
The movie star went to a prestigious performing-arts high school
Timothée Chalamet has quite the theater kid past, which gave him a leg up early in life: he attended the prestigious LaGuardia High School. The performing arts high school was the setting for "Fame!," and it's known for having trained stars as varied as Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Aniston, and Ansel Elgort. In fact, Elgort and Chalamet were classmates.
Their teacher, Harry Shifman, spoke with Vanity Fair about Chalamet's audition to get into the school. "I remember his audition because I gave him the highest score I've ever given a kid auditioning. He was really that good, and he must have been, I don't know, 13 at the time," he recalled. To his surprise, Chalamet was initially rejected from the school, due in part to a poor middle school record. Shifman went to the principal to protest, explaining, "Thank goodness the principal was responsive to me, because I was very incensed that Timmy didn't get in." They changed their mind, and the rest is Hollywood history.
Chalamet's time at LaGuardia regularly goes viral. He created several rap videos while he was a student there, including an infamous song about statistics. In an interview on "The Graham Norton Show," the "Beautiful Boy" star seemed embarrassed by the situation. "I got a D, but I deserved that, or worse," he grimaced. "Horrible, bad, bad level, worst level."
He takes lavish vacations with famous women
After Timothée Chalamet became an A-lister, he began jetting off around the world with some incredibly famous, gorgeous women. In 2019, Chalamet was photographed kissing then-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp on a yacht off Capri. They'd just starred in a film called "The King" together, and they were relaxing after attending the Venice International Film Festival. "I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, 'That was great,'" he told GQ in 2020.
The make-out photos, on the other hand, raised a few eyebrows, as some fans suspected it was all a planned photo op. "Waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?" Chalamet protested, insisting the photos weren't staged. "Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?!" he added.
Alas, it happened again in 2020. This time, Chalamet was photographed all up on actor Eiza González while in a hot tub in Mexico. The photos went massively viral, thanks in part to the fact that they left very little to the imagination, and fans on social media had quite a bit to say. One Depp fan account posted (via Harper's Bazaar), "I'm just gonna pretend like those Eiza González and Timothee Chalamet tmz pics never came out."
Timothée Chalamet's New York apartment was styled by Zendaya
In the early years of his movie stardom, Timothée Chalamet maintained his humble New York City apartment. His digs were so humble, in fact, that they shocked his "Dune" co-star Zendaya. During a joint appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the "Challengers" star revealed, "The vibe was very teenage boy. And, you know, we just needed a few necessities. You know, cups and plates, knives and forks, things to clean ... We needed some structure."
"There was a bed!" Chalamet insisted. "No bed frame." To help her scene partner out, Zendaya took Chalamet shopping for his apartment. "We got everything he needed. All the big boy stuff."
This wasn't the first time Chalamet's interior decorating made headlines. In 2024, he shared an Instagram photo showing off a well-decorated living room, in which he'd arranged various antique pots, bowls, and vases as though they were on display at a museum. Digital editor and interior design expert Jennifer Ebert told Homes & Gardens, "Not only has he chosen items that reflect his style, but he has made the entire room a museum to this style." No word on whether Zendaya helped with this room; however, we do know some other things about Zendaya's friendship with Timothée Chalamet.
He purchased an $11 million LA home from Kate Upton
After his career took off like a rocket, Timothée Chalamet did as so many A-listers have done before him and put down roots in Los Angeles. The New York City native now lives in Benedict Canyon, a gorgeous neighborhood in Beverly Hills not far from the Getty Museum that overlooks the city. It's a popular choice for Hollywood's highest-profile celebrities; Vin Diesel is his next-door neighbor, and both Cameron Diaz and John Mayer live right nearby. The "Hot Summer Nights" star purchased the palatial estate in 2022 from model Kate Upton and her baseball star husband Justin Verlander, forking over a cool $11 million for the home. Needless to say, this pad is quite a bit different from the subsidized building for middle-income artists that he grew up in.
Chalamet's home sits on 1.55 acres and offers 5,521 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms and five bathrooms. There's an in-home theater, an expansive wine cellar, and a living room built around a massive fireplace, and many rooms in the home feature a color scheme intended to highlight the home's exposed wooden beams. Outside, Chalamet's home has a swimming pool with a raised Jacuzzi. He's also got a guest house, and in perhaps the most lavish touch of all, there's a full-sized tennis court on the property, too. Not bad for someone who needed Zendaya to take him shopping for plates.
Timothée Chalamet's high-fashion red carpet looks draw praise
As Timothée Chalamet's profile has risen, he's been cast in some of Hollywood's biggest hits. From "Wonka" to the "Dune" franchise, from "Call Me By Your Name" to his Oscar-nominated role in the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown," Chalamet has had plenty of opportunities to walk red carpets all around the world. His idiosyncratic sartorial sense sets tongues wagging every time he steps out on a step-and-repeat, because Chalamet has his sights set on conquering the high-fashion world, too.
For example, while promoting "Bones and All" at the Venice International Film Festival, he wore a stunning red, backless pantsuit number that included its own built-in scarf, by designer Haider Ackermann. The look drew accolades from the fashion press, including from GQ, who wrote, "It's a whole lot of look, and everything we've come to expect from the Timothée Chalamet Red Carpet Experience™: bold, fun, attention-getting, and never too self-serious."
In 2023, he told Access Hollywood that he looks to his "Dune" co-star Zendaya for red carpet inspiration. After all, she takes every opportunity to use her fashion to draw attention to the projects she's in, and Chalamet said he tries to do the same thing. "You can sort of lean into what the vibe of a movie is," he said. "This movie is cheerful, and fun, and colorful," he explained, so his red carpet fashion matched that aesthetic.
Timothée Chalamet is dating a literal billionaire
Timothée Chalamet certainly can afford a lavish lifestyle, but these days, he's linked up with another star who enjoys the finer things. Chalamet is dating Kylie Jenner, who spends an eye-watering amount on clothes each month. She also may or may not be the world's youngest self-made billionaire, depending who you ask. Jenner, of course, had quite the leg up thanks to her famous family, but in 2019, when she was 21, Forbes controversially awarded her that title. Her cosmetics empire had pushed her over the edge, the magazine said, and she told them, "I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good."
They took it back in 2020, posting an article called "Kylie Jenner's Web of Lies." Forbes wrote that she'd tricked them into thinking she was richer than she actually was, though they included a statement from her representatives that insisted, "The accusations that the Jenners, and/or their accountants, falsified tax returns and then lied about their 2016 revenues for the last four years, are absolutely false."
Regardless of the specific details, Jenner is indeed incredibly rich. That means, when she and Chalamet jet off on vacation together, the "Little Women" star gets to travel in luxury. In 2024, for example, they took a private jet to the Bahamas to celebrate her birthday. "Privacy is so important to me in life," Jenner told British Vogue. "It feels so good."
He collaborates with luxury brands like Chanel
Early in his career, Timothée Chalamet turned down numerous offers to collaborate with fashion brands that were looking to get in on his ever-increasing cultural cachet. The actor himself, though, was not interested in that sort of thing. He told British Vogue, "When [success] came my way, I felt very particular that I didn't want people, and I really didn't want to see myself, cashing in."
That was 2022, and things have changed in the years since. By 2023, Chalamet was announced as the new face of Bleu de Chanel, a luxury fragrance by the iconic brand. In an interview with Vogue, he told them he was wearing the scent in question, which was admittedly unusual for him. "I like that it feels a little pulled back; it's subtle but still assertive. I'm not someone who wears scent all the time," he said. "For me, it's about emphasizing a moment."
As part of his campaign with the brand, Chalamet got to check something off his bucket list: working with Martin Scorsese. The legendary director shot a commercial for Bleu de Chanel, an ad that follows Chalamet around as he goes about his day. "I have some friends that aren't as interested in the high-fashion space," Chalamet said, "but when I tell them I'm doing a short film with Martin Scorsese in New York, their ears prick up."
The actor buys lavish gifts for his loved ones
Timothée Chalamet enjoys all the spoils of the movie-star lifestyle: jet-setting vacations, a life spent associating with beautiful people, and luxuriating in his high-end real estate. He doesn't, however, keep it all for himself. In 2024, a source told Page Six that despite red flags in Chalamet's relationship with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, they nevertheless spent an early Christmas together with her children. "They had a really nice dinner together with Kylie's family, and they drove around to look at Christmas lights," the source said. "The kids had a really magical time, and Kylie and Timothée made some very special memories together."
Lest you think we're trying to say that the most lavish lifestyle of all is time spent with loved ones, we should clarify that Chalamet's Christmas also involved a high-end shopping spree in the days before the holiday, likely to pick up some last-minute Christmas gifts. The "Lady Bird" star was spotted shopping at a Chanel store in Los Angeles, driving his own black-matte BMW in a Brentwood Country Mart hat. "Timothée not only got Kylie gifts, but also got some for the kids," a source said of his holiday shopping trip, "which Kylie thought was so sweet and thoughtful." Aww.