4 Celebs You May Have Forgotten Were On America's Next Top Model

Eva Marcille initially rose to prominence in 2004, when she won Cycle 3 of "America's Next Top Model," beating out the likes of Camara "Yaya" DaCosta and Toccara Jones. Marcille used this momentum to transition into an acting career, landing one-off roles on shows like "Smallville" and "Everybody Hates Chris." She's since also enjoyed more prominent turns on "Born Again Virgin" and "All the Queen's Men." That being said, the model has kept one foot firmly planted in the world of reality television too. Nowadays, she's arguably better known for her time on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" than she is for "ANTM."

Marcille joined "RHOA" in 2017, originally only as an occasional presence on the show. However, she was quickly upgraded to regular-cast status, having made quite a big impression on viewers. Marcille ultimately announced her departure in 2020, in order to focus on motherhood. That being said, she quickly returned to the "Real Housewives" franchise for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip." As for what Eva Marcille is up to now, she's continued to take the occasional acting job here and there. But although she's been able to build a brand for herself beyond "ANTM," it was no easy task.

During a 2026 interview with Us Weekly, Marcille confessed that while she still greatly respects and appreciates beleaguered host Tyra Banks, she has a complicated relationship with the show itself, as winning the competition pigeonholed her considerably in the fashion industry. "I got the scarlet letter. I changed my name to Marcille so that when I walked into an audition, I wasn't prejudged," the model, formerly known as Eva Pigford, explained. Even so, she clarified that she doesn't blame Banks for this.