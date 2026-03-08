Where The Most Notable America's Next Top Model Contestants Are Now
Before Tyra Banks' "America's Next Top Model" was canceled in 2015, the reality TV series introduced viewers to some iconic prospective models wanting a big break. Plenty of memorable contestants graced the small screen for their shot at a once-in-a-million opportunity throughout the first 22 cycles, with Banks front and center as presenter and executive producer. Behind the photo shoots, runway shows, and challenges stood scores of ordinary people waiting to be praised for their hard work, dedication, and drive.
Whether they brought dramatics that could rival a soap opera to the head of the table or delivered some unforgettable bloopers and funny moments on "America's Next Top Model," so many standout competitors entered and exited the competition that keeping track of them all takes considerable effort, especially as the years continue to pass. The same could be said for the judges, including supermodels Twiggy and Janice Dickinson, who has suffered a downfall from fame since her time on the show. Unlike those who did the judging, who have faced retrospective scrutiny, these "Top Model" alumni have made quite a name for themselves post-show, whether in modeling or through another career avenue.
Adrianne Curry
Adrianne Curry was the inaugural winner of "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 1 in 2003. Besides being known for her victory, Curry's time on the show was also memorable for her strong regional accent and short-lived bout of food poisoning. After the show, Curry signed with Wilhelmina Models and modeled for brands like Ed Hardy and Von Dutch. Curry also starred on other reality TV programs like "The Surreal Life" and "My Fair Brady" with then-husband Christopher Knight, who she divorced from in 2013.
In 2018, Curry married Matthew Rhode, a voice actor; they moved to rural Montana the same year. Since then, Curry has retired from the entertainment industry as a whole after experiencing the untold truth of "America's Next Top Model," although she still has a major audience on Instagram. Nowadays, Curry boasts about her rural lifestyle and the act of aging gracefully while doubling as an Avon representative. Curry, whose page is decorated by Instagram videos, also uses her space to talk about her time on "America's Next Top Model" and the harsh realities that came from being on the show.
Shandi Sullivan
Shandi Sullivan received a shocking makeover on "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 2 that transformed her from an ordinary Walgreens employee into a full-fledged model. Sullivan, who finished in third place, gained particular notoriety after cameras filmed an intoxicated encounter with a male model during an international trip to Italy. After the competition, she dabbled in modeling and took some test shots with Nigel Barker but ultimately returned to her job at Walgreens. Sullivan and her boyfriend, Eric, whom she was framed as cheating on, also broke up post-show because of the attention Sullivan received.
Nowadays, Sullivan has officially left the modeling industry but keeps herself busy with multiple streams of revenue. In 2023, she announced on Instagram that she started a business in Brooklyn, New York City, called Dream Meow Corner. In 2024, Sullivan also co-launched "Urn Fulla Popcorn," a podcast dedicated to horror movies. After the "America's Next Top Model" documentary dropped, Sullivan shared a previously created GoFundMe with her followers. "Maybe if we can raise enough funds, I could put a down payment on a home and start that animal sanctuary I always wanted to," she wrote.
Eva Marcille
Eva Marcille, the winner of "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 3 in 2004, dominated the competition with her confidence and stellar photos, although she also brought a fair share of drama to the table. After her victory, Marcille successfully transitioned from model to actor. She has starred in several Tyler Perry projects, including "Tyler Perry's House of Payne" and "All The Queen's Men." Additional credits include Tyra Hamilton on "The Young and the Restless" and Tara on "Born Again Virgin."
Besides her collaborations with Perry, Marcille, who lives quite the lavish lifestyle, gained additional fame as a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." She appeared as NeNe Leakes' friend on Season 10 and was upgraded to a full-time housewife for Seasons 11 and 12. Marcille left the Bravo series in 2020 to focus on other aspects, including her children and marriage to Michael Sterling. Marcille and Sterling ultimately divorced in 2023, although they reconciled in 2025.
Lisa D'Amato
Lisa D'Amato finished in sixth place on "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 5 in 2005. In 2011, she returned for Cycle 17: All-Stars and won, although only after Angelea Preston, the original victor, was disqualified. Between the two appearances, D'Amato's story almost ended in tragedy. In early 2010, she appeared on "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" Season 3 to overcome her drug and alcohol addictions. D'Amato ultimately completed the program.
In 2012, D'Amato married Adam Friedman. She moved to Portugal sometime in late 2023. D'Amato and Friedman separated that same year and have since been locked in a contentious divorce and custody battle over their children. In August 2025, the Daily Mail released footage of D'Amato and Friedman physically attacking each other, as well as others (including one of their children) involved in an altercation. Since then, D'Amato's Instagram has become decorated with critiques towards Friedman, the Portuguese justice system, and "America's Next Top Model."
Joanie Sprague
Joanie Sprague (known as Joanie Dodds on the show) was declared the runner-up of "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 6 in 2006, and she made her mark on TV history when the strenuous procedure to fix her teeth was fully documented. After the show, Sprague did a bit of modeling but eventually left the industry as well. Sprague appeared in "Bigfoot: The Movie" in 2015, the same year she married her husband, Chris. In 2019, Sprague also launched a podcast called "The Little Bit." The last episode was released in January 2025.
Nowadays, Sprague is a professional carpenter who makes additional income as a content creator on Instagram. From 2010 to 2012, Sprague co-hosted "Run My Renovation," a series on DIY Network that utilized online voters to help transform a room; she also appeared as a carpenter on the 2018 reboot of "Trading Spaces." "A model turned contractor ... stranger things may not have happened, but for me, it was right up my alley," Sprague told Charles and Hudson in March 2019. She also mentioned, "I also have a small business, Neat Freaks LA, where I do closets, organization, and handy girl jobs."
CariDee English
CariDee English won "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 7 in 2006 and became a memorable contestant for stunning photos and a wildly exuberant personality, especially after an off-the-cuff joke directed at judge and photographer Nigel Barker. After the show, English signed with Elite Model Management and modeled for brands including JCPenney and Richie Rich. English also became a spokesperson for the National Psoriasis Foundation and hosted the short-lived Oxygen show "Pretty Wicked."
In recent years, English has continued to model and was featured in a Sephora campaign in 2025. Besides that, the "America's Next Top Model" winner has her hand in several baskets. English worked as a photographer prior to the show, which is something she still does today, as she has a specific Instagram account dedicated to her photography business. In 2024, English announced on her main Instagram that she was enrolled as a music student at Berklee College of Music. Her bio categorizes her as a songwriter and drummer.
Fatima Siad
Fatima Siad finished in third place on "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 10 in 2007. She gained significant attention for her traumatic past as a Somali refugee. Also, in the show, Siad managed to escape elimination despite not taking a photo, which was a "Top Model" first at the time. As far as her personal life goes, she announced her marriage in a 2024 Instagram post, and her AAE profile lists her as living in New York City, although her Instagram locations shift between the United States and Germany. Siad's frequent travels between the two countries make sense, since one of the agencies she's represented by is Munich Models.
She is one of the most successful "America's Next Top Model" contestants in the show's history and has been a part of so many magazine spreads, catwalks, and campaigns that they would (theoretically) take all day to get through. Brands that Siad has worked with at some point in her career include, but are certainly not limited to, Ralph Lauren, Betsey Johnson, Hermès, Alexandre Vauthier, and J. Crew.
Isis King
Isis King, the first transgender model to compete on "America's Next Top Model," was chosen to be in Cycle 11 in 2008 after she participated in a Cycle 10 photo shoot. King returned for Cycle 17: All-Stars, where she was eliminated third. Between the two cycles, King received free gender reassignment surgery; she also became an LGBTQ+ advocate and speaker, currently serving as an ambassador with GLAAD and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. King is active on Instagram and other social media, where she typically posts professional photos of herself, selfies, quotes about injustice, and the occasional martial arts event.
As a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, King has appeared in a number of TV shows and documentaries, like "When They See Us" (2019) and "Equal" (2020), that revolve around sex, race, and other social issues. Her other credits include three episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful" and an episode of "Shameless," although she's perhaps best known for portraying the main character in Amazon Prime Video's "With Love."
Lio Tipton
Lio Tipton, who landed in third place on "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 11, gained notoriety for having a bubbly and expressive personality that stood out against their co-stars — although they also made an impression when they explained how they were almost a victim of sex trafficking. After "Top Model," Tipton had some modeling gigs but heavily leaned into the world of acting. Their movie credits include "Crazy, Stupid, Love" (2011), "Warm Bodies" (2013), and "Love Hurts" (2025). They also landed the main role in the 2014 TV show "Manhattan Love Story."
As far as social media goes, Tipton rarely gets personal and generally sticks to promoting their work. In June 2021, however, they announced on Instagram that they identified as queer and non-binary. A month later, Tipton reflected on their transformation in another Instagram post. "I finally feel right in my skin ... I wish I'd recognized earlier that I was never out of place; I had been misplaced," they wrote. Tipton married Chaz Salembier in October 2022.
Allison Harvard
Allison Harvard, the runner-up of "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 12 and "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 17: All-Stars, was actually a meme on 4chan before she became a reality star. On TV, Harvard became memorable for her piercing blue eyes and kindhearted personality. She has continued to model since her original stint on Cycle 12 and has represented brands like KarmaLoop, Gemma Kahng, and Belo Medical Group. Her Instagram bio also states that she is a casting assistant producer for Wyldside Media.
When she isn't working or exploring her creative side, Harvard can be found gushing about her family and sharing photos of them. She married Jeremy Burke in 2021 and has a son who was born in 2024. Harvard is a former "America's Next Top Model" contestant who still regularly sees other alumni, according to her social media. In 2025, she shared photos of a hangout with Isis King, as well as fellow Cycle 12 models Celia Ammerman and Fo Porter, during a watch party for the Netflix documentary "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model."
Ann Ward
Ann Ward, the winner of "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 15, dominated the competition with her 6'2" height and six first call-outs, although her awkward personality was also unforgettable. Immediately after her victory in 2010, Ward continued to model for a time and walked for designers like Alex London. She received spreads in Vogue Italia as part of her "America's Next Top Model" prize package and appeared in Velvet Magazine and ENE Magazine.
After that, however, Ward left the modeling industry. She lives in Dallas, Texas, and works as an animator and illustrator; her portfolio states that she "had to return to her first love; art and animation" and has a "strong love for paleontology." Ward used to upload drawings and other designs on Instagram and Tumblr, although neither social media has been updated since the late 2010s.
Molly O'Connell
Molly O'Connell, the runner-up of Cycle 16, is best remembered for receiving one of the worst makeovers in "America's Next Top Model" history and her desperate attempts to make it work. After the show, O'Connell moved to New York City with winner Brittani Kline and landed gigs with brands like Vogue Knitting, Stella Nova, and Fuzion. By 2022, however, she struggled to find work due to a thyroid condition, which led to weight gain and subsequent insecurity.
Like Eva Marcille, O'Connell eventually found her way to Bravo. In 2020, she initially appeared as a charter guest on "Below Deck" Season 7. Years later, in 2024, she was announced as an incoming cast member for "Southern Charm" Season 10; O'Connell is from Charleston, South Carolina, where the series takes place. Her major storyline includes her ventures as an aspiring singer, with an episode showcasing her voice during an open mic event.
Leila Goldkuhl
Leila Goldkuhl competed on "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 19, which featured prospective models enrolled at a college or another form of higher education. She ultimately finished in third place after she won a vote to return to the competition. Although Goldkuhl didn't win, she is arguably one of the show's most editorial models and has remained a frequent flyer in the industry. Brands that Goldkuhl has walked for include Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Christian Dior, Chanel, and Valentino. She's also walked in multiple New York and Paris Fashion Weeks.
Outside of modeling, Goldkuhl's Instagram is dedicated to her home life. She married photographer Robbie Masterson in October 2017 and frequently documents life with her husband and three children online. The family enjoys a rural lifestyle that includes outdoor adventures and the utilization of hybrid education, something that Goldkuhl talked about in 2024. "I feel so fortunate that we have the ability to customize their education and cater to their specific talents and personalities," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption.
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow, otherwise known as Chantelle Brown-Young, finished in sixth place on "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 21. Harlow's chronic skin condition, vitiligo, was a major storyline up until her elimination, as she was the first contestant to have the autoimmune disorder. Since her elimination, Harlow has worked steadily as a model and has been featured in high-end campaigns like Swarovski, Fendi, and Tommy Hilfiger. She also walked in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Outside of modeling, Harlow is a vitiligo spokesperson affiliated with Incyte and its "The Power of Choice" campaign, meant to raise awareness of the condition. She has a profile on AAE Speakers, where she can be booked for speaking engagements. In 2022, Harlow launched a sun care business, CAY Skin. Available products, which can be purchased through Sephora and on its official website, include sunscreen, lip balm, and moisturizer, all with SPF.
Nyle DiMarco
Nyle DiMarco, the winner of "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 22, was the first deaf contestant to be featured across the entire "Top Model" franchise. Since his victory in 2015, DiMarco has dipped his toes into what feels like every corner of the entertainment industry — and with some spectacular successes. In 2016, he won "Dancing with the Stars" Season 22 with his partner, Peta Murgatroyd. After that, he became an executive producer for two Netflix titles: "Deaf U" (2020) and "Audible" (2021). In 2025, he co-directed and produced "Deaf President Now!," a documentary nominated for two Emmys.
Everything that DiMarco has accomplished since "America's Next Top Model," in one way or another, ties back to his Deaf advocacy. He founded a non-profit, the Nyle DiMarco Foundation, in 2016; the organization provides resources and educational materials to deaf families. He also published a memoir, "Deaf Utopia," in 2022. DiMarco told Ability Magazine in 2025, "I want to show the entertainment industry as a whole just how much color we have within the Deaf community ... Deaf people are not a monolith."