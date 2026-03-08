Where The Most Notable America's Next Top Model Contestants Are Now

Before Tyra Banks' "America's Next Top Model" was canceled in 2015, the reality TV series introduced viewers to some iconic prospective models wanting a big break. Plenty of memorable contestants graced the small screen for their shot at a once-in-a-million opportunity throughout the first 22 cycles, with Banks front and center as presenter and executive producer. Behind the photo shoots, runway shows, and challenges stood scores of ordinary people waiting to be praised for their hard work, dedication, and drive.

Whether they brought dramatics that could rival a soap opera to the head of the table or delivered some unforgettable bloopers and funny moments on "America's Next Top Model," so many standout competitors entered and exited the competition that keeping track of them all takes considerable effort, especially as the years continue to pass. The same could be said for the judges, including supermodels Twiggy and Janice Dickinson, who has suffered a downfall from fame since her time on the show. Unlike those who did the judging, who have faced retrospective scrutiny, these "Top Model" alumni have made quite a name for themselves post-show, whether in modeling or through another career avenue.