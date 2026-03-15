Glaring Red Flags In Kelly Osbourne's Relationship With Sid Wilson

The first red flag that went mostly unnoticed in the Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson relationship was their age gap. As you get older, the gap matters less and less — even though there are some couples who really push the envelope — but when Kelly and Sid met, she was just 13 and he was seven years older. Osbourne commented on "The Osbournes Podcast" in 2024 that, at that time, "And I think we only ever saw each other as kids. ... We were just friends." According to her, he only started having feelings for her when they started hanging out more around 2013, when she was in her 20s and he was in his 30s. They took their relationship to the next level almost a decade later.

On the same podcast, Osbourne admitted she thought it was too big a gap not to acknowledge. This might be one of the reasons why she spent so many years clueless to the fact that Wilson had any romantic interest in her, and focusing on her own transformation instead. Things only seemed to take a turn when he invited her to one of his concerts around 2020. She stated: "And I went to the show, still had no idea that he liked me, and then we just started talking more and hanging out more, and it just happened really naturally."