Glaring Red Flags In Kelly Osbourne's Relationship With Sid Wilson
Whenever we enter a romantic relationship, there are many things we expect from our new partner. Companionship, comprehension, and support are just some of the most basic needs for a relationship to flourish. What happens when there are some signs that some of those needs won't be met? After Kelly Osbourne kicked off a romance with Sid Wilson, public red flags started popping, and they suggested — at the very least — that some issues needed to be discussed at length between the couple.
Osbourne and Wilson had known each other since 1999, but they only started dating over 20 years later. In one of her earliest Instagram posts celebrating their love, Kelly shared an image of them kissing and wrote: "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson." Osbourne was welcoming the beginning of a beautiful relationship that would quickly transform into a family, but it's possible that the singer and reality star wasn't prepared for some of the difficult situations she would have to face along the way.
The gap that separated them for years
The first red flag that went mostly unnoticed in the Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson relationship was their age gap. As you get older, the gap matters less and less — even though there are some couples who really push the envelope — but when Kelly and Sid met, she was just 13 and he was seven years older. Osbourne commented on "The Osbournes Podcast" in 2024 that, at that time, "And I think we only ever saw each other as kids. ... We were just friends." According to her, he only started having feelings for her when they started hanging out more around 2013, when she was in her 20s and he was in his 30s. They took their relationship to the next level almost a decade later.
On the same podcast, Osbourne admitted she thought it was too big a gap not to acknowledge. This might be one of the reasons why she spent so many years clueless to the fact that Wilson had any romantic interest in her, and focusing on her own transformation instead. Things only seemed to take a turn when he invited her to one of his concerts around 2020. She stated: "And I went to the show, still had no idea that he liked me, and then we just started talking more and hanging out more, and it just happened really naturally."
The untimely marriage proposal
A big event that was perceived on social media as one of the big red flags in Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson's relationship was the timing of their marriage proposal. It happened in 2025, during a landmark moment in the life of Ozzy Osbourne. The rock 'n roll legend had just performed the last concert of his farewell tour, and Wilson thought it was the perfect time to propose to Kelly.
Some social media users took issue with the timing. The "Back to the Beginning" concert represented the end of an era for a rock 'n roll icon. Behavioral psychologist Jo Hemmings talked to The Sun about the marriage proposal and stated: "If the proposal was a genuine surprise to Kelly, which she claimed it was, then Sid was taking something of a risk in asking her to marry him at her dad's farewell gig. ... There was certainly nothing spontaneous about it, clearly pre-planned, which could indicate control issues further down the line, so there's a possible red flag there."
The circumstances of Wilson's marriage proposal to Kelly seemed far from ideal for many to say the least. But what happened during the proposal might have made it even worse. As you can see on the Instagram video, when he realized that Wilson was going to get down on one knee, Ozzy immediately spoke so everyone could hear it: "F*** off! You're not marrying my daughter." He might have just been making a joke, but you never know with dads.
The red flag that Kelly Osbourne could 'never, ever forgive'
One of the most important decisions that a couple makes together is what to name their child. It is often a choice that each person has a say in, but for Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson, that was hardly the case. In what might be the biggest red flag of their relationship, the Slipknot band member decided that he wouldn't allow his kid to have his mother's last name. Instead, he decided to name the boy Sidney Wilson — which is his own name.
Osbourne didn't want that. She stated on a different 2024 episode of "The Osbournes Podcast": "I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn't let me. ... I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn't wanna do and I can never, ever forgive him for that, but we can move on."
After going to couples' therapy, Wilson eventually compromised on the hyphenated Sidney Wilson-Osbourne. But the fact that this was even a battle puts up a terrible red flag that, as Osbourne stated, is something she won't be able to forgive and forget.