4 Popular Foods Kate Middleton Isn't Allowed To Eat As A Royal

Who among us hasn't dreamed of becoming a royal one day? (we're putting the blame on "The Princess Diaries" for creating unrealistic expectations!). Those fantasies are filled with visions of luxury; living in a castle big enough to get lost in; having all the housework done for us; wearing gorgeous clothes and jewels for days; enjoying sumptuous feasts. Get ready for a reality check as we examine the life of a real member of The Firm. Catherine, Princess of Wales, may be living that dream, but it's not quite as perfect we imagined. Prince William and Kate Middleton live an insanely lavish life, but with it comes a loss of privacy, weighty responsibilities, and the pressure to be on their best behavior at all times.

As for those sumptuous feasts? Even they have their limits. As a senior working royal, Kate is restricted from eating several foods either permanently or under certain circumstances. There are practical reasons behind some of the bans, while others are a matter of etiquette. She must also follow a specific protocol when she dines at official palace functions. For instance, when her father-in-law, King Charles III, finishes eating, everyone else at the table must stop as well, even if they haven't yet polished off their Kentish raspberry sorbet with poached Victoria plums. And, when the princess is done, Kate properly places her knife and fork side by side at the bottom of her plate as a silent signal to the waitstaff.

For your reading pleasure, we have served up an eyeful of the items you won't see the Princess of Wales eating anytime soon. It's a small price to pay for getting the royal treatment in every other respect.