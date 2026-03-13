Trump's Military School Post Completely Backfires As The Internet Brings Up The Truth

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On March 12, 2026, Donald Trump decided to support the long-held tradition of Throwback Thursday by posting a vintage snap from his school days. Standing at attention in full dress uniform, Donald posed beside his parents, Fred Trump and Mary Trump. In 1959, when he was 13, Donald began attending New York Military Academy for the remainder of his middle school and secondary school education.

The experience apparently was a pivotal one for Donald. "He said that in prep school he received more military training than most actual soldiers did," Michael D'Antonio wrote in "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success." However, despite Donald's close identification with the armed services, the president never served in the military — a fact that didn't escape the netizens who saw his retro photo. "Unspeakably pathetic (Trump received 5 draft deferments during the Vietnam War)," journalist Aaron Rupar remarked on X.

While four of these deferments were due to Donald's status as a college student, people poked fun at the health diagnosis that led to his medical exemption. "I'm surprised Trump was able to stand long enough to take this picture with those bone spurs," one poster joked. "Ahahaha! Corporal Bone Spurs playing soldier! Laughable," derided another. Donald's diagnosis of bone spurs occurred the year he graduated college, leading some to wonder if he was looking for a new option to avoid the draft. In addition, the diagnosing physician just happened to be one of Fred's tenants, which fueled further skepticism about the condition's legitimacy.